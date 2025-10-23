Clay Travis' Week 9 College Football Picks: Tennessee, Kentucky Go Down To The Wire; Vandy Win Is Guaranteed

Clay has 13 winners for you this week!

What a week.

Apologies for being late with the picks posting this week, but I started off the week in New York City, then spent yesterday in Fort Wayne, Indiana for the 100th anniversary of WOWO, one of our top radio affiliates out there, and then this morning, just as I was planning to sit down and post the picks the FBI arrested an NBA coach, a player and a former player and coach alongside a bunch of mafia guys, and I was on Fox News for two hours.

So I'm just now getting the time to post the picks.

We went 8-9 last week -- thanks Auburn! -- and our season record is now 56-47 as we have essentially been treading water in October so far this season.

Which is why I'm glad to bring you 13 winners for the next to last week of Locktober.

Let's get rich, kids.

UCLA +25.5 at Indiana

As the foremost fan of Nico in all of America, how in the world can you make the best quarterback in football a four-touchdown underdog even against Indiana, my overall number one team in the country?

That's insane.

I won't stand for this disrespect!

The Bruins see their three-game winning streak come to a close, but they get the cover in Bloomington.

South Florida at Memphis, the over 59.5

Memphis's playoff hopes may well have died at UAB, but the Tigers still have a ton to play for with South Florida, the best non-power conference team in America, coming to town.

So what happens here?

A points deluge. (Maybe some rain too.)

The over cashes on a great walk in Memphis.

Ole Miss at Oklahoma, the under 53.5

All this Oklahoma defense does is cash under tickets.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss has been a bit of an enigma on defense.

Which is the only reason the under isn't my blood bank.

Ultimately, don't overthink it, just ride the under train and cash the winner.

Northwestern +7.5 at Nebraska

Vegas loves the Cornhuskers.

But I don't.

Especially not with Matt Rhule trying to coach his way to a new job. (ALLEGEDLY.)

The Wildcats have had a great run of it so far this year and I think they keep it close and cover in Lincoln.

Auburn at Arkansas -2.5

This game is going to be played amidst a monstrous deluge, which is perfect considering both fan bases spend most Saturday nights crying.

Anyone not related to the players who goes to this game deserves a medal of fan commendation.

Give me the Fighting Petrino's to finally get an SEC win by three.

Mizzou at Vanderbilt -2.5

The Commodores are riding higher than they have for the life of anyone reading this right now.

And much like last week against LSU, I think Vandy is just better than Mizzou.

The Tigers were fortunate to win at Auburn and I think the Commodores will pull away and win by double digits.

Which is why, tap the veins, boys and girls, it's my blood bank guarantee of the week.

Illinois at Washington, the over 54.5

Both teams have shown the ability to score points and Illinois hasn't stopped anyone all season.

And I think that continues on Saturday when Washington eventually wins, but not before both teams have scored 28 or more.

The over's the play in Seattle.

Alabama at South Carolina +12

I'm either going to look like a genius or a moron in the fourth quarter of this game.

Either South Carolina is going to play its best game of the year and this will be a dogfight late in the second half or Alabama is going to be up 35-3 and all of you are going to be Tweeting that I'm a moron.

There's no middle ground here.

I may be the only guy betting the Gamecocks, but here we go, C-O-C-K-S!

Texas at Mississippi State +7.5

It wouldn't shock me at all if Mississippi State wins this game.

Texas was dominated by Kentucky last week and should have lost.

Instead, the Longhorns found a way to gut out an overtime victory.

This week we get a merciful end to the Longhorn playoff talk with a State win outright.

But just to be safe, I'll take the Bulldogs +7.5.

Stanford +30.5 at Miami

Last week, Stanford beat Florida State so late at night that Seminole fans are still pretending the game didn't happen. Now they travel all the way across the country for a night game at Miami.

Yes, it's a Miami team that's still furious about their loss to Louisville, but this is a gargantuan number.

Give me the Trees to cover.

Michigan at Michigan State +14.5

The lack of respect for Michigan State, the home team in a huge rivalry game at night, is galling.

Sparty puts the fear of god in Michigan before crumbling late.

But still covering.

Texas A&M at LSU +2.5

I may be the only person in America betting LSU here as a home underdog, but be honest, Aggie fans, isn't this the kind of game A&M has struggled to win for decades?

Huge game, on the road, at night with your team on a roll and you're a small favorite?

Brian Kelly's coaching career at LSU doesn't feel like it's going out this way. He and the Tigers get the home win to give LSU fans a small measure of excitement as they hit the bye week and get ready for Alabama.

As for the Aggies, a win here pretty much locks in a playoff bid. So what could possibly go wrong?

Tennessee at Kentucky +8.5

Kentucky should have beaten Texas last week.

And Tennessee shouldn't have thrown a 99-yard interception to end the game against Alabama.

So both teams are pretty angry.

The Vols have won four in a row in this series, but only one of those games has been a real blowout. That's partly because Kentucky sees Tennessee as its big rival and the Vols always seem to play Kentucky just before or just after a huge game.

Tennessee beat Mississippi State by only three and Arkansas by three.

Why should I expect the Vols to blow out Kentucky on the road at night here?

I just don't see it.

The Vols win by three, but the Cats cover.

...

There you have it, boys and girls, 13 winners for all of you.

Get rich, kids.