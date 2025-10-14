Clay Travis' Week 8 College Football Picks: Smart Schools Like Vandy And Duke Steal The Show

We went 6-7 again last week -- including two losses by .5 point -- to run our season record to 48-38. Still solidly in positive territory, but it's now time for Locktober to break in our favor to a solid degree.

This weekend on Big Noon I'll have an interview with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin as Ole Miss travels to Athens for its big game and I'd encourage you guys to check out the new OutKick Show airing on FS1 every Wednesday night at 6 p.m. Eastern now. (It also airs many other times as well so you never know when you might look up and see me on FS1 again.)

I've also got a new book being released in three weeks: "Balls: How Trump, Young Men and Sports Fans Saved America," with a blurb from President Trump on the back cover. I promise you will enjoy it and for those of you who want me writing more, there you go an entire book. And if, by the way, you happen to prefer to listen to my dulcet tones, I not only wrote every word, I also recorded the entire audio book so you can drive around and listen to me read it too.

Okay, with that in mind, it's time for winners.

So here are 17 winners for all of you this weekend.

Yes, 17!

Louisville +13.5 at Miami

I know it, you know it, we all know it, at some point Miami isn't going to play well against an inferior opponent.

And I'm betting it happens on a Friday night at home, a game like Louisville.

Louisville has had two weeks to stew over a double overtime loss to Virginia, and I'm betting will show up ready to play. Meanwhile, Miami is coming off a big win two weeks ago against Florida State and is likely overconfident. Which is why I'm betting the U wins, but not by 14 or more.

Give me Louisville to cover a big number on the road in Miami and get us started with a nice Friday night gambling win.

Georgia Tech at Duke -1.5

I have Georgia Tech ranked as one of my 10 best teams.

I've been super impressed all season with what the Yellow Jackets have built and accomplished and I love how physical they are and how well Haynes King manages this offense.

But Duke has won three straight against quality opponents by double digits. They've shaken off the early season doldrums and have had an extra week to prepare. I think the Blue Devils pull off the win by a field goal to knock Georgia Tech from the ranks of the unbeaten.

Blue Devils in football, really.

Washington +6.5 at Michigan

What have the Wolverines done to deserve to be favored against a decent Huskies team by this much?

The answer is nothing.

Meanwhile, I think Washington should be ranked. Its only loss so far this year is to Ohio State and it played the Buckeyes fairly decently.

I don't just think Washington keeps this game close, I think Washington has a good chance of winning outright.

I love Washington plus nearly a touchdown, so hop on board the Husky Express for an early Saturday cover.

LSU at Vanderbilt -2.5

My buddy Todd Fuhrman Tweeted Vandy hasn't been favored in a top 25 matchup since at least 1977.

I wasn't even born back then, which is why I've said, and I don't think this is hyperbole, this is the best Vandy team in my life.

And this team can score points.

Which is something LSU just hasn't been able to do all season.

Which is why I like the Commodores to win outright by double digits.

Yes, really.

Anchor down for the win and the cover.

Oklahoma at South Carolina +5.5 and the under 43.5

Here's the deal, I don't think Oklahoma's a bad football team. But I do think the Sooners were a bit exposed on the offensive side of the ball by the Texas defense. And I think the South Carolina defense can have the same level of success in Columbia, especially since John Mateer feels rusty to me and he's essentially the entire Oklahoma offense.

Plus, the Gamecocks already have three losses, this game and Alabama next week are going to be their Super Bowls and they will play loose and with nothing to lose.

I'd be shocked if they don't win at least one of the two games, which is why I love them to cover a low-scoring game -- and have a chance to win it late -- against the Sooners.

After all, it's Cocktober!

Texas A&M at Arkansas, the over 61.5

Last week Arkansas played it best game of the season at Tennessee.

The Razorback offense and defense looked reinvigorated under interim head coach Bobby Petrino.

This isn't, trust me on this guys, an awful football team. Arkansas actually has quite a bit of talent notwithstanding the 2-4 record.

On the flip side, A&M was excellent on offense and defense against Florida. So what happens in pig country? Points, lots of points. It wouldn't shock me if both teams score 28 or more. In fact, I expect it.

Which is why the over's the play to cash us a winning ticket.

Ole Miss at Georgia -7 and the under 54.5

Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs are going to get revenge with a double-digit win over Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels in an elite SEC match-up in Athens.

I like Georgia's defense to shut down an Ole Miss offense which is still very young and I think Kirby Smart will challenge his players to seek redemption for the physical beatdown Ole Miss put on them last year, which truth be told, was probably the best Ole Miss win of the Kiffin era.

Plus, who can stop Mike Bobo's bubble screens?!

Give me Georgia 27-17 for the under and the cover.

Texas Tech -9.5 at Arizona State

I know the Sun Devils were whipped last week by Utah and are likely to play better at home, but the Red Raiders have been dominant on the road against Utah and Houston.

I just don't see anyone able to match them on the line of scrimmage.

That continues as the Red Raiders roll to a two-touchdown win.

Forks down, guns up!

Mississippi State +9.5 at Florida

The Gators have completed a four-game gauntlet of LSU, Miami, Texas and Texas A&M and now get to come back home to take on the Bulldogs. Conventional wisdom, and this line, suggests they will roll.

But I think Florida's beaten down and likely to not be that fired up for this game.

And even if the Gators are, can you imagine laying double digits on this Florida offense?

I can't.

Give me the Bulldogs to cover.

Penn State at Iowa -2.5

I think the Penn State team is gutted by James Franklin's firing and the Nittany Lions, truth be told, have never played that well at Iowa even with Franklin in charge.

Which means this would have been a trap game even if they were 5-1 or 6-0.

I think that's even more the case now.

The Hawkeyes win by double digits.

Texas at Kentucky, the under 42.5

The Texas defense is going to take over this game, even with it coming off the Oklahoma win and even with it coming after a Kentucky bye week.

I just don't see enough offensive horses on the field for Kentucky to be able to score very many.

But the line is nearly two touchdowns, which feels steep.

Which is why I'm more confident Texas takes the air out of the Wildcat offense and wins something like 20-10, giving us an easy under.

Maryland at UCLA -3.5

Credit where credit is due, the UCLA Bruins are on fire.

On offense, especially.

All it took was firing the entire coaching staff.

And as much as it pains me to turn our back on the Terps, who have been covering machines for us, what UCLA did at Michigan State was too impressive to ignore. I like UCLA by double digits.

Tennessee at Alabama -8

Look, I would love to pick Tennessee here because nothing would make me happier than my 15-year-old seeing his beloved Alabama Crimson Tide go 1-3 in their past four against Tennessee.

But the Vol defense has been atrocious in back-to-back performances against Mississippi State and Arkansas. There's nothing I've seen from the Tennessee defense that makes me think the Vols are going to beat Alabama on the road by a great defensive performance.

Which means Tennessee has to try and win a shootout.

And I just think Alabama has more bullets in its gun than the Vols do.

Plus, frankly, Josh Heupel hasn't been great on the road in the SEC.

So give me the Tide by ten.

USC +9.5 at Notre Dame

This is essentially a playoff game for both teams.

I know, I know, Trojan fans, you could lose this game and win every other game, but just stop.

If you lose this game, you aren't running the table.

And all of you Notre Dame fans know if you lose this one the playoff chances are gone too.

Ultimately, I like Notre Dame to win, but this is a steep price.

Give me the Trojans, fight!, to cover.

Mizzou at Auburn +1.5

I may be the only person in America who tells you this, but, tap the veins, boys and girls, Auburn is going to win this game outright.

Let me repeat, AUBURN IS GOING TO WIN AN SEC FOOTBALL GAME!

I think Mizzou is overvalued because the Tigers haven't gone on the road yet, and I think Auburn is due to finally get some breaks and prove it is better than its record suggests.

The Tigers win outright to cash the blood bank guarantee and lead us to a 17-0 weekend.

...

There you have it, boys and girls, 17! winners for all of you this weekend.

Get rich, kids and see y'all on Big Noon on Saturday.