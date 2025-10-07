Clay Travis' Week 7 College Football Picks: Texas, Yes Texas, Is A Value Play; Vols, Ducks Win Big

Is Clay crazy to bet on Texas? He's got his reasons...

Well, we finally had a losing week, going 6-7 after five straight weeks of winners.

That Alabama touchdown on fourth down with 20 seconds left against Vanderbilt was the difference between a winning and losing week for us.

On the positive side, we're still 42-31 on the year now, still in positive territory by a comfortable margin, but looking to break into the open field and run up the score in week seven with 13 winners for all of you as "Locktober" continues.

UCLA at Michigan State, the over 54.5

Out of nowhere, the Bruin offense suddenly showed up and hung 42 on Penn State. I'm betting that even with an early start in East Lansing, UCLA can score points again this week.

As for Michigan State, the Spartan offense has showed up, at least somewhat, in every Big Ten game so far this season. That isn't stopping against UCLA's defense.

Take the over, and thank me later.

Alabama at Missouri, the over 51.5

Tap the veins, boys and girls, this is my blood bank guarantee for the week.

I said several weeks ago that Missouri would win this game outright, and I still feel like that's likely, but I expected Mizzou to be a bigger underdog than a field goal. So I'm way more confident in the over here, which I think will cash before we get to the fourth quarter.

Alabama goes for 28 or more but so does Mizzou.

What's that add up to?

Money in your pocket and an easy over!

Oklahoma at Texas -1 and the under 42.5

I know it's crazy to bet on Texas given how awful the Longhorns looked last week at Florida and how good undefeated Oklahoma has looked so far. Plus, John Mateer may be back!

But here's the deal: Neither offense has been consistent this year and everyone is betting Oklahoma. That makes me nervous to jump on the Sooners. Texas is the value play this week.

Plus, both defenses have been solid.

And how many times over the years has one team shocked you with its performance in this game?

This feels like a 20-17 Texas win to me.

Meaning you cash on the Longhorns and the under.

Indiana at Oregon -7.5

This is 100 percent a bet on Dan Lanning getting his Ducks team fired up for a home game against an undefeated opponent.

What's more, Iowa showed you can take this Indiana offense out of the sky and force it to grind out a victory a few yards at a time.

I think Lanning has elite horses in the offensive and defensive lines and the defensive talent in his back seven to match up with Indiana's skilled talent and, ultimately, that wins the day in Autzen.

The Ducks win by double digits.

Nebraska at Maryland +7

Crab cakes and football covers, that's what Maryland does!

Vegas hates the Terps.

Gamblers love the Terps.

Maryland covers again, and we'll see if Nebraska can handle success and keep winning games it is favored to win.

Arkansas at Tennessee -12.5

Bobby Petrino has taken the Razorback reigns and no one really knows what to expect in the first game without Sam Pittman.

I honestly think Petrino should lead the Razorbacks on the field driving a motorcycle.

Well, lots of points are expected, the over/under is nearly 70.

I loved points in this game because the Tennessee defense hasn't been great and the Arkansas defense has barely shown up the past several weeks. But I thought the number would be in the low 60s, not nearly 70.

I feel good about the Vols posting 45+, but I really have no idea what Arkansas will look like on either side of the ball.

So I'm rolling with a Tennessee 20+ point win here and laying off a total this big.

Florida +7.5 at Texas A&M and the under 47.5

I'm hopping on the Gators this week in College Station and also taking the under as I expect a defensive battle.

And since I'm expecting a defensive battle, a full touchdown plus feels like a big number here for a sporadic Aggie offense.

Plus, let's be honest, at some point, at a bare minimum, battered Aggie Fan Syndrome has to emerge for a game, doesn't it?

The season has been far too emotionally easy for A&M so far, it's time for some angst.

So let's lock in a double win with Florida and the under.

Georgia at Auburn, under 46.5

The Auburn offense has been nonexistent in SEC play so far this season.

But lots of teams could look bad at Oklahoma and at Texas A&M, so how much of that is Auburn and Jackson Arnold, and how much is just the quality of the opponent on the road?

I liked Auburn to keep this one close, but the line being right around a field goal has me nervous. It feels like Georgia should be favored by more than it is. So what's going on here?

So instead of taking either side, I'm betting on an old-fashioned defensive battle on the Plains. Eventually, Georgia will break Auburn's heart, as is typically what happens. But the Bulldogs won't score a ton of points in doing so.

Michigan at Southern Cal -2.5

I haven't been sold on the Wolverines all season.

But I don't really believe in Lincoln Riley's Trojans either. Truth be told, neither do most USC fans.

But I do think the USC fan base shows up for a big home game and wills the Trojans to a field-goal victory, giving us a cover and putting the Wolverines' playoff hopes on the ropes.

South Carolina +9.5 at LSU, the under 43.5

I'm gonna be honest with y'all: What have we seen from the LSU offense that suggests it should be double-digit favorites over anyone decent in the SEC?

Absolutely nothing.

South Carolina's early-season losses to Vanderbilt and Missouri have erased all the pressure on the Gamecocks, and they'll play loose in a game that will be tight late in the fourth quarter.

Give me the Gamecocks to cover and the under.

...

There you have it, boys and girls, 13 more winners for another fabulous weekend of college football.