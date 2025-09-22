Clay Travis' Week 5 College Football Picks: I'll Be At Alabama-Georgia And I Expect An Offensive Show

We went 6-4 last week to string together four straight weeks of winners and run our season record to 28-17 so far. That's a robust 62.2% winning percentage for those keeping score at home. Of course, it's still very early, but we want to finish September with a fifth straight week of winners.

I've got a bunch more winners coming for you below, but first, I'll be at Alabama-Georgia over the weekend for that big game and on Wednesday we will have another OutKick the Show live on FS1 at 6 p.m. eastern.

Okay, with that in mind, here we go with 15! winners.

Florida State at Virginia, the over 57.5

While everyone, including me, has coronated Florida State as one of the two best teams in the ACC this year, Tony Elliott's Virginia Cavaliers have been scoring points like crazy through the first four weeks. I don't think they will slow down FSU, but I do think they will try and out score them.

Meaning on Friday night we get a points explosion, with each team scoring 28 or more.

Boom, a Friday night over winner to get us rolling into the weekend.

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest +14.5

Speaking of selling while others are buying, I've loved what I've seen from Georgia Tech so far. We've won betting on their games against Colorado and Clemson.

But this is a big number for a Georgia Tech team without a hugely powerful offense.

Do I think they win on the road? Yes. But by around a touchdown instead of by two scores.

The Demon Deacons cover a big number here.

Notre Dame at Arkansas +5.5 and the over 64.5

The Razorbacks choked away a game they had won at Memphis last week and now come back home against a Notre Dame team that can't stop anyone.

Guess what, neither can the Razorback defense.

Meaning the winner probably has to get to forty points this weekend.

So take the over and the beleaguered Razorback fan base will be calling the Hogs as Arkansas, yes, Arkansas, gets the win over the Fighting Irish. (But give me the points in my back pocket just to be safe.)

USC at Illinois +6.5

This is a bet that Illinois can't possibly be as bad this coming week as they were against Indiana last week.

Plus, this is another of my west coast teams travel east and play super early fade gambling picks. (Kick is at 9 am pacific time for USC! Come on, bonkers.)

I'm taking the Illini to cover, and if I'm wrong, I'm not touching this team for the rest of the season.

Utah State at Vanderbilt, the over 59.5

Vanderbilt just hung 70 on Georgia State.

70!

I know, I know, next week is Alabama and this is the perfect spot for a let down, but I just think this Commodore offense is firing on all cylinders too much. Meanwhile this Utah State offense has some juice too.

Enjoy the points, the over cashes by the end of the third quarter.

Auburn at Texas A&M, the over 52.5

Auburn is going to be watching the film sighing over all the big plays they left on the field against Oklahoma.

And that's before we even get into the officiating shenanigans last week.

Texas A&M is feeling great about themselves right now, but they haven't shut down anyone on defense so far, giving up 24 to UTSA, 22 to Utah State, and 40 to Notre Dame. I think that continues with the number soaring over here.

LSU at Ole Miss -1.5

This line opened with LSU favored by 1.5 and has flipped now to Ole Miss as the favorite.

That's the right move.

I'm not sold on the LSU offense and I think Ole Miss at home will make enough plays to win this game outright in what figures to be one of the best games of the day.

Hotty Toddy for the win!

Ohio State at Washington +9.5

The Buckeyes beat Texas 14-7 in week one and basically since then have been under the radar.

But how good does that Texas win look now?

Not that great, honestly.

No one is paying attention to the Huskies, but Washington has hung 38, 70 and 59 on their first three opponents.

This team can score, I'm betting they score enough on Ohio State to keep this game tight in the fourth quarter and cover a big number.

Tennessee at Mississippi State, the over 61.5

Here's the deal, the Tennessee offense has been elite so far this year, the highest scoring in the SEC.

But the defense, especially in the passing game, has shown some holes.

So I feel good about Tennessee scoring 40+ in Starkville, but it wouldn't surprise me at all if the Vols give up 28+ in their first true road game of the season.

The over's the play.

How much so? Tap the veins, boys and girls, the blood bank is rolling through StarkVegas!

Indiana at Iowa +8.5

The Hawkeyes typically drag any game they play into the mud.

Fresh off scoring 63, we'll find out if even the high flying Hoosiers can get slowed down in Iowa.

I'm betting the answer is yes.

Plus, this is a big number for anyone to be favored by Iowa over on the road, it feels steep after last week's rout.

Give me the Hawkeyes plus the points.

Oregon at Penn State -3

I get it, James Franklin never wins the big game.

But it feels like Penn State has been preparing for this game since January.

Beaver Stadium at night should be electric and we really haven't seen Oregon challenged so far this season by any kind of decent team.

Here's an early vote for Nittany Lion magic to carry Penn State to the win and the cover.

Alabama at Georgia -2.5 and the over 52.5

I'll be in Athens for this game and if we've seen anything out of these teams so far it's that the offenses are ahead of the defenses.

Maybe that changes at night in Sanford Stadium, but I'm betting the points will still be there for the taking.

And that Georgia finally exorcises the demons of the Alabama rivalry and notches a big regular season win against the Tide.

Dawgs 34 Tide 27 is the final, giving you a double win.

Kentucky at South Carolina, the under 47

South Carolina is coming off tough back-to-back SEC losses and Kentucky is rolling into Columbia fresh off a bye.

I don't think either team will have a great deal of offensive success and I love the under here as a result.

20-17 is the final.

Who wins?

Who cares?

If you take the under we will all win.

...

There you have it, boys and girls,