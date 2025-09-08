Clay Travis' Week 3 College Football Picks: Vols Will Deliver When I'm In Knoxville

We had another winning week, going 6-5 to run our season record to 13-10 and setting the table for a big week three of gambling success.

Before we get to the picks, I'll be in Knoxville for Georgia-Tennessee, the game of the week in college football, interviewing Josh Heupel for Big Noon on Fox. Then I'll be doing a TV hit from near Neyland Stadium before the game Saturday.

I'll Tweet out the exact location Saturday morning, but I look forward to seeing a bunch of Vols and Dawgs on the Tennessee river this weekend.

With that in mind, let's dive into the week 3 picks.

And, as always, get rich, kids:

Kansas State at Arizona -1

This is entirely a bet that Kansas State is broken.

Arizona is 2-0 and hasn't really been tested in the wide open Big 12, meanwhile Kansas State is lucky they aren't 0-3.

I don't know how it happens, but Arizona gets the win to get to 3-0 and drop Kansas State to 1-3.

New Mexico +15.5 at UCLA

The Bruins are atrocious, unable to stop anyone on defense and with an erratic signal caller at the helm in Nico.

New Mexico has already traveled to Michigan -- where they were respectable -- and on a Friday night in the Rose Bowl there isn't going to be anyone in this stadium.

In fact, many high school games in Texas will have bigger crowds.

UCLA finally gets the win, but not by over two touchdowns.

Give me the Lobos for the cover.

Oregon at Northwestern +28

Okay, this is, admittedly, a somewhat crazy bet.

Oregon beat Oklahoma State so badly last week that it's almost impossible to set the number high enough in Evanston.

Northwestern is also awful, with virtually no offense to speak of at all.

But here's my play, this game is kicking off at 9 am pacific time for the Ducks, who will be traveling halfway across the country for this 11 am central start.

It will take Oregon a half to wake up.

By the time the Ducks wake up, they won't be able to win by more than three touchdowns.

Come on, it's sleep science, Wildcats cover!

Wisconsin at Alabama -20.5

I watched this game in person last year and let me tell you something -- the Badgers don't have the heft to match up well with Alabama at all. Especially not an angry Tide team still stewing over the disastrous debut at Florida State.

Sure, it was Louisiana-Monroe last week, but the Tide rolled in a major way and I think they continue that momentum this weekend as well.

Alabama wins by over thirty, giving you an easy cover.

Clemson at Georgia Tech +3.5

I think Georgia Tech wins this game outright.

The Clemson offense has been nonexistent and we know that Georgia Tech is going to bludgeon opponents with a physical rushing attack that shortens the overall number of possessions each team gets.

Do we feel like Clemson has it in them to win a game like this after the way the past two weeks have gone?

I don't.

The Ramblin' Wreck get the cover, and maybe the outright win too.

Georgia at Tennessee +3.5

This line has already dropped nearly four points from where it opened the season.

As I mentioned above, I'll be in Knoxville for this game and I just keep coming back to this question -- does Tennessee finally have the horses to run with Georgia? So far Kirby Smart's Bulldogs are the only rival Josh Heupel hasn't beaten. In fact, the last time Tennessee beat Georgia was on Josh Dobbs's hail mary in Athens a decade ago.

But Heupel has gone 4-2 against Alabama and Florida in the past three years and has established the Vols as a top ten caliber program in the past three years too.

I've been impressed with the pace Joey Aguilar is running this Volunteer defense and I think he makes enough plays to keep this game close early, before a final drive that makes him a Vol legend.

Now's the time to kick the door in -- with a hobnail boot -- and announce the Vols as legit contenders for the SEC crown.

The Vols win, outright, but I'll take the 3.5 as a cushion.

South Florida +17.5 at Miami

Last week I told you to take South Florida at Florida and a bunch of you Gator fans called me crazy.

I said I didn't think the Bulls would win, but I thought the line was way too high.

Well, I was right about the line being way too high.

Now this week the trip is to Miami and once again the line is a steep 17.5

Which feels far too high yet again.

So give me the Bulls to cover -- and if they win -- Alex Golesh can pick whatever job he wants in the offseason.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, the over 47.5

I'm still in awe that Vanderbilt went on the road and outscored Virginia Tech 34-0 in the second half. That's one of the most remarkable halves of football I've ever seen the Commodores play, maybe, considering the location and the opponent, the most remarkable half I've ever seen Vandy play on the road against a power four opponent.

Now Vandy heads to South Carolina, a team that the Commodores just haven't been able to figure out.

In fact, South Carolina has won 16 games in a row in this series and many of them, including last year's, haven't been particularly close.

I think that changes this year, but I was surprised Vandy was only a 5.5 point underdog. I expected the Gamecocks to be favored by over a touchdown. So instead of playing that angle, I'm taking the over. I think the Commodores have a pretty damn good offense and will send this game soaring over the total. And I like South Carolin and LaNorris Sellers to keep pace.

So give me the over in Columbia.

Arkansas at Ole Miss, the over 61.5

I'll be honest with you guys, I expected Ole Miss to look better on the road at Kentucky.

I know there were two early interceptions that helped to throw that game in a spincycle, but Ole Miss, if they were a really good team, should have handled Kentucky with ease, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Instead the Wildcats had some success moving the ball and even gave themselves a chance to pull off a second straight upset.

Meanwhile Arkansas might be the only SEC team that is truly under the radar. No one is talking about the 2-0 Razorbacks.

So kick up the feet and enjoy the offensive explosion as both teams roll over thirty points.

Florida at LSU, the under 49.5

Billy Napier's Gators had a disastrous performance last week against South Florida, but the defense, when it avoided spitting on opponents, actually played pretty well.

The LSU defense, through two weeks, has been fantastic for the Tigers.

So what happens on a Saturday night on the bayou?

LSU wins, but both defenses come to play in a serious way and the under caches with ease.

Texas A&M +7 at Notre Dame and the under 49.5

This is essentially a playoff game for Notre Dame.

Lose and the Fighting Irish, even at 10-2, probably don't have the strength of schedule to make the playoff. (Seriously, go look at the rest of this slate, it's brutally weak.)

I know Marcel Reed had an injury issue last week, but I expect him to play and be healthy.

And if that's true, I see him as the difference maker in a low scoring 21-17 style game.

Meaning the under cashes and I actually think the Aggies will have the football driving with a chance to win late.

There you have it, boys and girls, we're going 12-0 this week.

Get rich, kids.

And I'll see all you Vols and Dawgs in Knoxville this weekend.