Clay Travis' Week 12 College Football Picks: Notre Dame Feels Heat, Ole Miss Eyes Playoffs, Battle In Athens

We went 5-5 last week to run our total to 73-68 on the season.

It's long past time -- trust me, I know -- for a good week as it feels like we have been essentially treading water for weeks on end.

So let's get rolling here with 11 winners for the college football weekend.

Minnesota +25.5 at Oregon

The Ducks got a great, hard-fought win on the road against Iowa, and now they turn around and have to face a 6-3 Minnesota team, off a bye, on a short week with USC on the horizon next week.

Can you say trap game?

On a Friday night, no less, row the boat to the cover and get us a win to start the weekend off right.

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh +11.5

I'm not going to lie here, I'm a bit shook by Pat Narduzzi saying he doesn't care about the outcome of the Notre Dame game because it's not a conference game.

Excuse me, it's NOTRE DAME coming to your house, Pat!

I'm going to take this as him attempting to take the pressure off his squad because otherwise he needs to retire from coaching football.

Meanwhile, this is it for Notre Dame. If the Fighting Irish win this game they are probably headed to the playoff.

Can you say pressure?

Give me the Panthers to keep it a single digit game and get us the cover.

Michigan at Northwestern +12.5

I'm going to be the last guy left on the Northwestern gambling bandwagon.

Because, truth be told, I'm still not sold on Michigan and I think the Wildcats will have the talent playing at Wrigley Field, no less, to keep this one close into the fourth quarter and get us a cover that will leave them celebrating on Waveland Avenue.

South Carolina +19.5 at Texas A&M

I may be the only guy betting South Carolina in the country in this game, but when I saw this line I couldn't believe it.

Look, South Carolina hasn't been good in the SEC this year, but the team hasn't quit against anyone.

And remember it was only a couple of weeks ago that the Gamecocks could have beaten Alabama.

Plus, they're coming off a bye week and the Aggies are feeling themselves a bit.

I'm not saying South Carolina will win, just that they may show up and put a scare into A&M early.

Cocks for the cover.

Arkansas +5.5 at LSU

I think LSU shot their shot against Alabama in a huge rivalry game and will regress like Florida did after its loss to Georgia.

The interim head coach is generally good for one circle the wagons game.

But then, witness the Florida game at Kentucky, in week two the team tends to play worse than before the coaching change.

Give me, gulp, the Razorbacks as road underdogs here against a frazzled LSU team.

Iowa +6.5 at USC

I flat out don't believe in the Trojans.

There, I said it.

I just don't think they are that good of a football team and I keep expecting them to lose a game they're favored to win because that's been the story of Lincoln Riley since he took the USC job.

Plus, next week is Oregon for USC.

Which makes this a trap game for the Trojans too.

And Iowa, boy, that was a tough loss against Oregon, but defense tends to travel, meaning it doesn't have to be perfect to keep this one close.

Hawkeyes cover in LA.

N.C. State +14.5 at Miami

Has Miami done anything of late to make you believe it should be favored by over two touchdowns against anyone?

Much less a team that has been good enough to beat anyone in the ACC. (The Wolfpack have wins over Virginia and Georgia Tech already this year.)

This feels like another close game in the fourth quarter for the Hurricanes.

Howl at the moon, Wolfpack cover in South Florida.

Oklahoma at Alabama, the under 46.5

With two weeks to get ready for Alabama, I expect the Oklahoma defense to show up and make plays against an Alabama offense that has struggled to establish the run.

Can the Sooners win?

That will come down to how well John Mateer plays, especially on third down in definite passing situations.

But we don't have to worry about the margin because, tap the veins boys and girls, the defenses are going to dominate, ensuring the blood bank guarantee hits.

Seriously, we have to win another one of these soon, right? Right?!

Florida at Ole Miss -15.5

The Gators have quit on the season.

The performance at Kentucky was, frankly, embarrassing on both sides of the ball.

Now they have to go to Oxford where Lane Kiffin hasn't forgotten the crushing loss his Rebels took on the road in Gainesville last season.

Hotty Toddy, a year after the loss that knocked them from the playoff ranks, Ole Miss notches a playoff bid with a big win over the Gators.

Texas at Georgia, the under 48.5

I believe in the Texas defense, which aside from a late collapse against Vanderbilt, has been pretty consistent all year long.

I also believe in the Georgia defense to stifle the Texas offensive attack, which has been on fire since late in the Mississippi State game, but has been absent for most of the season.

So let's kick our feet up and enjoy the under cashing in a huge battle in Athens.

Mississippi State +7.5 at Missouri

We got burned last week in a big way by the Bulldogs no-showing against Georgia so a smarter man might well be apprehensive about jumping back on Mississippi State this quickly.

But instead of being once bitten twice shy, I'm jumping back on the Bulldog train with even more reckless abandon.

I just don't think Mizzou has the horses to score many points with its new quarterback.

And I think Mississippi State will slow down the Mizzou rush attack.

State covers this week for us.

...

There you have it, boys and girls, 11 winners for the weekend.

Get rich, kids.

And enjoy the fun.