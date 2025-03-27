Clay Travis' Sweet 16 Picks: Big Round For Alabama, Florida And Tennessee

Okay, happy MLB opening day and I hope all of you are as fired up for the Sweet 16 tonight as I am.

Encourage you guys to check out my behind the scenes story about Air Force One and my President Trump interview. It’s long form, but I think you guys will enjoy it.

Oay, here we go with the Sweet 16 picks.

BYU vs Alabama -4.5

The Tide just have too many offensive horses for BYU to keep up with. As a result, Alabama punches a ticket to the Elite 8 with a double digit win.

Maryland vs Florida -6.5

The Gators are still my pick to win the title behind the clutch play of Walter Clayton, Jr., the best bucket getter in the tourney.

Arizona +9.5 vs Duke

Unless the Blue Devils are going to romp like UConn last year then eventually they will run into some challenges.

Arizona has the talent to match up with Duke and keep it close. Give me the Wildcats to cover.

Arkansas +5.5 vs Texas Tech

John Calipari’s Razorbacks are finally playing like we expected them to when the season started. Texas Tech wins on a last-second bucket, but Arkansas covers.

Ole Miss +3.5 vs Michigan State

The Rebels are playing at their best and Michigan State has started slowly so far. I think that catches up with State and Ole Miss wins outright.

Kentucky vs Tennessee -4.5

The Vols are 0-2 vs Kentucky this year and yet here they are favored for a third straight game. So far, Kentucky has killed Tennessee from outside. I think that changes on Friday and the Wildcats shoot more like they have against everyone else. Tennessee to the elite 8.

Michigan vs Auburn -8.5

The pressure is finally off the Tigers, I think Auburn roars into the Elite 8 with a comfortable double-digit win.

Purdue +8.5 vs Houston

In a low-scoring defensive battle, Purdue makes it a one-score game to cover the number and run us to 8-0.

There you go, boys and girls, get rich, kids.