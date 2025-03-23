Clay Travis Picks NCAA March Madness Winners For Sunday's Second Round Games

Last night, I landed in Washington near midnight on Air Force One returning from the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Philadelphia where I sat front row with President Trump, Elon Musk, Karoline Leavitt, Jim Jordan, Dave McCormick and his wife Dina and others. It was an awesome event and a fantastic time.

Now this morning I’m sitting on a Southwest flight back to Nashville from DC making my gambling picks for Sunday.

It’s important to cover both ends of the spectrum.

All day I was scrambling to make sure I kept up with Tennessee-UCLA and the other NCAA Tourney games.

Go Vols!

Now let’s get some mojo going with these eight picks to lock out the Sweet 16.

UConn-Florida, the over 150

I don’t think anyone can slow down the Gator offense and I think as a result UConn will make the decision to run with them.

The result?

An overpalooza.



RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 21: Duke Miles #15 of the Oklahoma Sooners rebounds Solo Ball #1 of the Connecticut Huskies during the first round of the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Lenovo Center on March 21, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Baylor +11.5 vs Duke

The Blue Devils are the only ACC team left and the Big 12 has, along with the Big Ten and the SEC, had quite a bit of success so far. Toss in Scott Drew and Baylor has the team and coaching chops, I think, to keep this one close and cover a big number for a second round game.

Illinois -1.5 vs Kentucky

This is an interesting line — Kentucky opened a small favorite and now the line has flipped. Ultimately I like the Illini here because they are the more experienced team with a higher ceiling. Kentucky’s defensive woes ultimately catch up with them too.

Saint Mary’s vs Alabama -5.5

The Tide wasn’t good in round one, I think they rectify that and roll in game two, winning by double digits.

Colorado State +8.5 vs Maryland

The Crab Five were great in round one, but the Rams were too. I like Colorado State to keep this one close late and cover the number.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 21: Nique Clifford #10 of the Colorado State Rams celebrates during the second half of the game against the Memphis Tigers in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Climate Pledge Arena on March 21, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Ole Miss +5.5 vs Iowa State

No one respects Ole Miss, who smoked North Carolina on Friday, and I think win outright on Sunday to advance to the Sweet 16.

New Mexico vs Michigan State -7.5

After a slow start against Omaha, the Spartans hit the gas and stormed to a huge win in the second half. It’s another double digit win for Sparty today.

Oregon vs Arizona -3.5

In what used to be a PAC 12 showdown — and is instead Big Ten vs Big 12 — Arizona rolls into the Sweet 16 with a double digit win.



There you have it, eight winners for Sunday!

Get rich, kids.





