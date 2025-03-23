Clay Travis Picks NCAA March Madness Winners For Sunday's Second Round Games

Last night, I landed in Washington near midnight on Air Force One returning from the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Philadelphia where I sat front row with President Trump, Elon Musk, Karoline Leavitt, Jim Jordan, Dave McCormick and his wife Dina and others. It was an awesome event and a fantastic time.

Now this morning I’m sitting on a Southwest flight back to Nashville from DC making my gambling picks for Sunday.

It’s important to cover both ends of the spectrum.

All day I was scrambling to make sure I kept up with Tennessee-UCLA and the other NCAA Tourney games.

Go Vols!

Now let’s get some mojo going with these eight picks to lock out the Sweet 16.

UConn-Florida, the over 150

I don’t think anyone can slow down the Gator offense and I think as a result UConn will make the decision to run with them.



The result?



An overpalooza.

Baylor +11.5 vs Duke

The Blue Devils are the only ACC team left and the Big 12 has, along with the Big Ten and the SEC, had quite a bit of success so far. Toss in Scott Drew and Baylor has the team and coaching chops, I think, to keep this one close and cover a big number for a second round game.

Illinois -1.5 vs Kentucky

This is an interesting line — Kentucky opened a small favorite and now the line has flipped. Ultimately I like the Illini here because they are the more experienced team with a higher ceiling. Kentucky’s defensive woes ultimately catch up with them too.

Saint Mary’s vs Alabama -5.5

The Tide wasn’t good in round one, I think they rectify that and roll in game two, winning by double digits.

Colorado State +8.5 vs Maryland

The Crab Five were great in round one, but the Rams were too. I like Colorado State to keep this one close late and cover the number.

Ole Miss +5.5 vs Iowa State

No one respects Ole Miss, who smoked North Carolina on Friday, and I think win outright on Sunday to advance to the Sweet 16.

New Mexico vs Michigan State -7.5

After a slow start against Omaha, the Spartans hit the gas and stormed to a huge win in the second half. It’s another double digit win for Sparty today.

Oregon vs Arizona -3.5

In what used to be a PAC 12 showdown — and is instead Big Ten vs Big 12 — Arizona rolls into the Sweet 16 with a double digit win.



…



There you have it, eight winners for Sunday!



Get rich, kids.