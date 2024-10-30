Clay Travis' NFL Six-Pack: Winning Bets Include Broncos, Rams And A Bonus Treat With Seven Picks

Happy Halloween, I've got seven tasty winners for all of you this weekend.

We had an awful 1-5 record last week with the picks, but I'm feeling good about the picks this weekend, starting with tomorrow's Halloween treat.

After our 1-5 debacle last week, we are now 29-32-1 on the season, but let's start the comeback with a 7-0 Halloween week.

Texans +2 at the Jets

The wrong team is favored.

I don't know what else to say.

The Jets are one of the biggest disappointments this season and the Texans have been performing well all year -- they win outright on Thursday night in New York.

Patriots at the Titans, the under 38.5

The Titans are the worst team in the NFL.

The Patriots may be the second-worst team in the NFL.

This is officially The Sadness Bowl.

The under cashes, but don't watch, it will be ugly.

Broncos +9.5 at the Ravens

Last week the Ravens got Jameis'd, this week the Broncos head across the country and we have to ask the question, are the Broncos actually, maybe, possibly, a good football team?

This line says they aren't.

But Bo Nix's improvement says they are, give me the Broncos as a big underdog here.

Chargers at the Browns, the over 42.5

I'm tempted to take Jameis and the Browns, but instead I'm going to rely on the Chargers and the Browns both having offenses that are starting to find their rhythm and that leading us to an easy over.

So let's roll with way more than 42 points in Cleveland.

Cowboys at the Falcons, the over 51.5

Sneakily, Kirk Cousins and the Falcons are going to win the NFC South and host a playoff game in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are a complete and total mess.

But both teams can score so let's take the over.

Rams -1.5 at the Seahawks

The Rams were left for dead a few weeks ago.

Now they're back in the playoff mix.

Meanwhile the Seahawks are fading -- give me the Rams for the road win.

Lions -3.5 at the Packers

The Lions are my pick for the best team in the NFC.

If I'm right, they're going to roll into Lambeau and win by a touchdown or more.

And I'm betting I'm right.

The Lions roar to take us to 7-0 on the week.

...

Happy Halloween everyone and my treat to you is seven winners.