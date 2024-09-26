Clay Travis' NFL Six-Pack: Don't Press The Panic Button In Dallas And Other Picks For Week 4

It's Thursday, which means it's time for the OutKick Six-Pack.

Instead of our usual six winners, I've got eight picks for you this week including a Thursday and Monday night game.

Hopefully we can rebound from last week's disastrous 1-5 record, which dropped us to 13-14-1 on the season.

As a reminder, I'll be spending Saturday at the Georgia-Alabama game, where in addition to doing Big Noon and Fox News, I'll also be interviewing Donald Trump at Bryant-Denny Stadium. So kind of a big weekend there.

I look forward to seeing many of you all over Tuscaloosa.

Okay, let's roll with the picks.

Cowboys -5.5 at Giants

As much fun as the Cowboys losing to the Giants and falling to 1-3 would be, I just don't think that's going to happen. The Cowboys, as is their typical pattern, will win to avoid complete panic.

Until they get close to tanking again.

But Thursday night, they'll win by double digits to even their record at 2-2 on the season.

Broncos at Jets the under 39.5

The Broncos will revert to form this weekend and the Jets still haven't gotten their offense really cooking.

Plus, as good as Aaron Rodgers has been in the past, I'm not sold on the Jets offense against this Broncos defense.

Under's the play.

Steelers at Colts the under 40.5

Neither team has a consistent quarterback or an offense to rely on, but the Steelers defense has dominated everyone so far.

Do we think that's changing against this Colts offense?

I don't.

Take the under.

Eagles at Bucs +2.5

Last week I got smoked believing in Baker Mayfield and the Bucs, but I'm not quitting on them right now.

Baker and the Bucs get us the outright win over the Eagles, but just to be safe we'll take them plus the points at home.

Commanders at Cardinals over 50.5

Jayden Daniels has been a revelation so far this season.

But the Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. combo has also shown us incredible flashes.

Come Sunday we'll be able to enjoy the over cashing.

Browns at Raiders -1.5

Deshaun Watson said he doesn't want to run.

That's a shame because he can't throw anymore.

Meanwhile it's Minshew Mania all over again. The Raiders win and cover.

Bills +2.5 at Ravens

The best game of the weekend is Josh Allen and the Bills against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

So who wins?

The second best quarterback in the league does, the Bills win as a road underdog and cover to run their record to 4-0.

Titans at Dolphins the under 36.5

What an awful Monday night football game.

We don't know who the Dolphins quarterback will be, but we do know that Will Levis is the Titans quarterback.

And that no one can block for him on the Titans offensive line.

That's enough to know the Titans aren't scoring many. But neither are the Dolphins.

Under's the winner.

...

There you have it, boys and girls, that's eight NFL winners. See you guys in Tuscaloosa this weekend.