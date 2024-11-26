Clay Travis' NFL Six-Pack: Expect Titans, Dolphins To Cover On Road In Week 13

Happy Thanksgiving to all of you from all of us at OutKick.

And thank you guys for supporting everything we do in the biggest and best year in OutKick so far.

We went 3-3 last weekend to run our season record to 42-45-1 with the OutKick Six-Pack.

And you should all be thankful because I have six winners for all of you this weekend. Let's go…

Bears at Lions, Over 48.5

The Lions are crushing everyone and look like the best team in football, but a double-digit line feels steep, even against the Bears.

What feels smarter?

The over.

That way if the Lions smoke the Bears you're still likely to win, but you also protect yourself in the event the Bears offense, which has shown flashes since the debacle against the Patriots, has some success against a somewhat relaxed Lions defense.

The over starts the winning on Thanksgiving.

Dolphins +3.5 at Packers

Tua's the engine that makes the entire Dolphins team run, on both sides of the ball.

Yes, the Packers have been stacking wins, but their foundation has gotten wobbly and the Dolphins are just an entirely different team with Tua.

Give me the Dolphins plus the points in this Thanksgiving night matchup.

Texans -4.5 at Jaguars

The Texans fell apart last week against the Titans in a home divisional game they had no business losing.

So what happens when they go on the road for a divisional game they have no business losing?

They make amends with a double-digit stomping of the Jags, who might actually be even worse than the Titans.

Seahawks -1.5 at Jets

I'm backing the team that still has something to play for over the team that is probably the most disappointing team in the NFL this year.

Give me the Seahawks to travel cross country and continue the Jets' woes with a nice over that keeps them in the thick of the NFC West race.

Titans +5.5 at Commanders

The Commanders have faltered of late with young quarterback Jayden Daniels not looking like the second coming.

Meanwhile the Titans have avoided disasters with Will Levis and have been playing better on both sides of the ball.

These feel like two teams going in opposite directions.

And, heck, Washington just lost at home to the Cowboys. Would it really shock you if the Titans keep it within a field goal?

Nope.

The Titans cover.

Eagles at Ravens, Over 50.5

The best game of the weekend features two offenses that have been firing on all cylinders.

That continues on Thanksgiving weekend, sending the over soaring and finishing us off with a 6-0 Thanksgiving weekend.

Get rich, kids.

And grab some leftovers while you're at it too.

Hope all of you enjoy some fun, food and football with your friends and family and thanks, as always, for supporting OutKick.