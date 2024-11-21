Clay Travis' NFL Six Pack: Commanders And Lions Will Run It Up

We went 4-3 last week in the Outkick Six Pack running our season record to 39-42-1.

Which means we are poised to surge back into positive territory this week when we go 6-0 with these picks.

Let's get rich, kids.

Steelers at the Browns, the over 36.5

I know, I know.

The Steelers are going to have to kick nine field goals to put this number in play.

But in all seriousness, the Browns are starting to throw the ball all over the field and sooner or later the Steelers defense has to be just okay, right?

And the Steelers offense is out of hibernation at long last.

The over hits tonight.

Cowboys at Washington -10

The Cowboys are an unmitigated disaster.

And how often over the years has Washington really gotten to pour it on them.

Almost never, right?

Washington by 14+.

Titans at Texans -7.5

The Titans are a truly awful football team.

They are legit tough to watch, poorly coached, bad quarterback, offensive line that can't block anyone, special teams that manages to impress you with their awfulness every week.

Maybe it's close for a bit, but the Texans eventually win by double digits.

Lions -7 at the Colts

Detroit is the best football team in the NFL.

The Colts are not.

Sure, it's a road game, but that won't matter, the Lions win by double digits.

49ers at the Packers -1.5

The 49ers finally have all their offensive weapons back, but it just doesn't seem to be clicking for them yet.

Meanwhile, the Packers escaped with yet another win over the Bears.

Green Bay keeps the mojo rolling in Lambeau this weekend and get the win over the team that has bedeviled them for years.

Cardinals -1 at the Seahawks

Quietly, the Cardinals are starting to stack some wins.

Could the Cardinals actually be pretty good?

I think so.

That continues in Seattle, where the Seahawks have been an enigma all season long.

The Cardinals get the road win.

...

There you have it, boys and girls, we're going 6-0 with the Outkick Six Pack to get back into positive territory on the season.