Clay Travis' NFL Six Pack: Selling On Chicago, Buying The Dolphins

Published|Updated

We went 3-3 last week, running our season tally to 35-39-1, which isn't great, but is fabulous compared to how badly we have done in college football so far this year. 

Fortunately, the OutKick Six Pack has seven winners for you this week to get us back into positive territory on the season. 

Let's get rich, kids!

Packers -6.5 at the Bears

I know, I know, I'm selling the Bears low, but did you watch that performance last week against the Patriots?

It was offensively inept even by Bears standards, which is saying something. 

Something really, really bad. 

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love rolls out in the 2024 NFC divisional game vs. the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love rolls out in the 2024 NFC divisional game vs. the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

The Packers are well coached, and the Bears aren't. 

Sometimes it's just that simple. The Packers win by double digits. 

Raiders at the Dolphins -7

Tua has returned, and now the Dolphins aren't one of the worst teams in football. 

Amazing how that works, isn't it?

The Raiders?

Well, the Raiders are still one of the worst teams in football. 

Nothing has saved them so far. 

The Dolphins win by double digits. 

Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert celebrates a touchdown with QB Tua Tagovailoa vs. the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert celebrates a touchdown with QB Tua Tagovailoa vs. the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

Ravens at the Steelers, the over 47.5

Remember when Mike Tomlin, who is the most consistently underrated coach in the NFL, made the decision to hand the reins to Russell Wilson and everyone expected a disaster?

Whoops!

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 17:  Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson has actually been fantastic and the Steelers offense, which couldn't score for the first several games of the season, is suddenly looking downright dynamic. 

Meanwhile, the Ravens, who used to be defined by their defense, now have to outscore everyone thanks to their offensive talent drastically exceeding their defensive talent. 

The result when these two trends collide?

The over hits. 

Seahawks at the 49ers -6.5

The 49er offense kept rolling even without Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk. 

Now McCaffrey is back at least and Brock Purdy will be even more dynamic than he has been so far. 

The best thing you can say for the Seahawks is they were pretty decent back in September. 

Pray for the Seahawks, the 49ers win big and cover. 

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after making a tackled against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Chiefs at the Bills -1.5

I'm sorry for saying it, Buffalo fans, but this is your year!

Right now I'd pick Bills-Lions as my Super Bowl. 

Can you imagine how badass that would be?

Anyway, this game features the two best quarterbacks in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. 

And Josh Allen gets the win, meaning the Chiefs lose a game for the first time in basically a year. 

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 16: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs shakes hands with Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills after the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Buffalo defeated Kansas City 24-20. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Bengals at the Chargers -1.5

Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines have tanked and the Chargers, who spent years losing games they shouldn't have, are suddenly one of the best teams in the AFC.

You know who specializes in losing games they should win right now?

The Bengals. 

It continues on Sunday when the Chargers win by a field goal.

Texans -7.5 at the Cowboys

Things are so bad for the Cowboys that people are starting to ask whether Deion could fix it all as the new head coach. 

The answer is, no, no one can fix it all. 

The Cowboys are just thoroughly mediocre even when everyone is healthy. 

Unfortunately for them, everyone isn't healthy right now. 

Meaning the Cowboys are just flat out bad. 

Houston Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. reacts after Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is sacked at NRG Stadium. (Troy Taormina-Imagn Images)

Houston Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. reacts after Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is sacked at NRG Stadium. (Troy Taormina-Imagn Images)

Meanwhile, the Texans are coming off an awful second half against the Lions and have something to prove. 

Sorry, Cowboys, it gets ugly in Dallas. The Texans cover a big number and put even more pressure on the Cowboys.

...

Hope y'all have fantastic weekends!  

Tags
Written by
Clay Travis is the founder of the fastest growing national multimedia platform, OutKick, that produces and distributes engaging content across sports and pop culture to millions of fans across the country. OutKick was created by Travis in 2011 and sold to the Fox Corporation in 2021. One of the most electrifying and outspoken personalities in the industry, Travis hosts OutKick The Show where he provides his unfiltered opinion on the most compelling headlines throughout sports, culture, and politics. He also makes regular appearances on FOX News Media as a contributor providing analysis on a variety of subjects ranging from sports news to the cultural landscape. Throughout the college football season, Travis is on Big Noon Kickoff for Fox Sports breaking down the game and the latest storylines. Additionally, Travis serves as a co-host of The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, a three-hour conservative radio talk program syndicated across Premiere Networks radio stations nationwide. Previously, he launched OutKick The Coverage on Fox Sports Radio that included interviews and listener interactions and was on Fox Sports Bet for four years. Additionally, Travis started an iHeartRadio Original Podcast called Wins & Losses that featured in-depth conversations with the biggest names in sports. Travis is a graduate of George Washington University as well as Vanderbilt Law School. Based in Nashville, he is the author of Dixieland Delight, On Rocky Top, and Republicans Buy Sneakers Too.