Clay Travis' NFL Six Pack: Selling On Chicago, Buying The Dolphins

We went 3-3 last week, running our season tally to 35-39-1, which isn't great, but is fabulous compared to how badly we have done in college football so far this year.

Fortunately, the OutKick Six Pack has seven winners for you this week to get us back into positive territory on the season.

Let's get rich, kids!

Packers -6.5 at the Bears

I know, I know, I'm selling the Bears low, but did you watch that performance last week against the Patriots?

It was offensively inept even by Bears standards, which is saying something.

Something really, really bad.

The Packers are well coached, and the Bears aren't.

Sometimes it's just that simple. The Packers win by double digits.

Raiders at the Dolphins -7

Tua has returned, and now the Dolphins aren't one of the worst teams in football.

Amazing how that works, isn't it?

The Raiders?

Well, the Raiders are still one of the worst teams in football.

Nothing has saved them so far.

The Dolphins win by double digits.

Ravens at the Steelers, the over 47.5

Remember when Mike Tomlin, who is the most consistently underrated coach in the NFL, made the decision to hand the reins to Russell Wilson and everyone expected a disaster?

Whoops!

Russell Wilson has actually been fantastic and the Steelers offense, which couldn't score for the first several games of the season, is suddenly looking downright dynamic.

Meanwhile, the Ravens, who used to be defined by their defense, now have to outscore everyone thanks to their offensive talent drastically exceeding their defensive talent.

The result when these two trends collide?

The over hits.

Seahawks at the 49ers -6.5

The 49er offense kept rolling even without Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk.

Now McCaffrey is back at least and Brock Purdy will be even more dynamic than he has been so far.

The best thing you can say for the Seahawks is they were pretty decent back in September.

Pray for the Seahawks, the 49ers win big and cover.

Chiefs at the Bills -1.5

I'm sorry for saying it, Buffalo fans, but this is your year!

Right now I'd pick Bills-Lions as my Super Bowl.

Can you imagine how badass that would be?

Anyway, this game features the two best quarterbacks in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

And Josh Allen gets the win, meaning the Chiefs lose a game for the first time in basically a year.

Bengals at the Chargers -1.5

Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines have tanked and the Chargers, who spent years losing games they shouldn't have, are suddenly one of the best teams in the AFC.

You know who specializes in losing games they should win right now?

The Bengals.

It continues on Sunday when the Chargers win by a field goal.

Texans -7.5 at the Cowboys

Things are so bad for the Cowboys that people are starting to ask whether Deion could fix it all as the new head coach.

The answer is, no, no one can fix it all.

The Cowboys are just thoroughly mediocre even when everyone is healthy.

Unfortunately for them, everyone isn't healthy right now.

Meaning the Cowboys are just flat out bad.

Meanwhile, the Texans are coming off an awful second half against the Lions and have something to prove.

Sorry, Cowboys, it gets ugly in Dallas. The Texans cover a big number and put even more pressure on the Cowboys.

...

Hope y'all have fantastic weekends!