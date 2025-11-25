Clay Travis' NFL Six-Pack: It's All Gravy With A Thanksgiving Week Slate Stuffed With Winners

Football, family, food and fun...

Rejoice, the greatest weekend for college and NFL football is here. Thanksgiving week has arrived! 

Like most of you, I will be kicking back and watching games from Thursday until Sunday. 

I can't wait. 

And I have six winners for all of you, too. 

But, first, the tally: We went 2-3-1 last weekend to run our season totals to 37-41-1. 

With that in mind, here are six winners to get us back in positive territory. 

Packers at Lions -2.5

I've been betting on the Lions at Thanksgiving -- and frequently losing -- for more than 20 years now. 

Why?

Because my wife and her family are from the Detroit area and I don't want to start off the Thanksgiving holiday by betting against them. 

You would think I would have learned over the years. 

But so far I haven't. 

However, the past couple of years have been different because the Lions are actually good. 

And the Packers, who have owned the Lions for generations, have been inconsistent so far this year. 

So give me the Lions by a field goal and a cover to start the NFL weekend. 

Chiefs at Cowboys +3

The Cowboys erased a 21-point deficit and scored 24 straight to beat the Eagles last weekend. 

This Thanksgiving they go a step beyond that and beat the other team in the Super Bowl last year. 

Give me the Cowboys outright. (But I'll take the three points just to be safe.)

Bengals +7 at Ravens

Joe Burrow is back!

And the Bengals have a shot to beat the Ravens as a result. 

This number just feels too steep given the Bengal offense has been showing up all year. 

And the Ravens haven't been. 

The Bengals cover and lose by three or four. 

Bears +7 at Eagles

The Bears are for real!

Maybe. 

But the Eagles bandwagon is wobbly and I like Caleb Williams making just enough plays to get the Bears the cover. 

Cardinals at Bucs -3

Baker Mayfield was injured against the Rams, but the wounded Bucs are back home against a team, the Cardinals, that feels like they are ready for a trip to Cancun. 

Give me the Bucs by double digits. 

Jags at Titans +7

Yes, it's happening, I'm betting on the Titans. 

To their credit, this 1-10 team hasn't quit and Cam Ward seems to be making strides. 

Plus, the Jags haven't been playing well as the Trevor Lawrence big ups and big downs continue far too often for a quarterback who has been in the league a while now. 

The Titans, yes, really, cover. 

There you have it, boys and girls, an OutKick Six-Pack of winners for all of you to be thankful for. 

Hope all of you have fantastic Thanksgivings and I'll see you next week with the OutKick shows and Clay and Buck.

But, until then, enjoy the family, football and food.  

