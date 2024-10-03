Clay Travis' NFL Six-Pack: Bet The Over In Bucs-Falcons And Other Picks For Week 5

Okay, kids, we went 4-4 last week -- that Titans' last-second score kept us from a winning week -- to run our season record to 17-18-1, just beneath the gambling Mendoza line. 

But thankfully, the OutKick Six Pack is chock-full of six winners for you, beginning with tonight's game between the Bucs and Falcons and running all throughout Sunday evening. 

So let's make everyone some money and go 6-0.

Bucs at Falcons, the over 43.5

Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield get in a passing duel in an NFC South showdown and if you take the over you'll be sitting pretty come late Thursday evening. 

In fact, I think this number goes over just as the fourth quarter begins, meaning you don't even have to sweat out a late score. 

Jets at Vikings -2.5

Vegas hates the Vikings. 

Just absolutely hates them. 

So much so that you've been able to consistently notch gambling wins just by betting the Vikings over the past several years. 

So let's hop on board an overseas showdown between Sam Darnold and Aaron Rodgers. 

Reminder, this is a London game so make sure you get your bets in before you go to bed on Saturday night since I know a ton of you will still be sleeping off the college football hangovers when kickoff happens. 

Dolphins at Patriots, the under 36.5

Both offenses are garbage. 

In fact, the Dolphins offense against the Titans was one of the worst offensive performances for an entire game I've seen in a long time. 

Remember when some argued Tua didn't deserve the money? Yeah, apologize immediately to him. 

Because even with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle this team stinks on offense without Tua. 

That continues on Sunday, when the Patriots and Dolphins muddle through an awful game that only an under bettor could love. 

Bills at Texans, the over 47.5

The most fun game of the weekend if you like offense: Josh Allen and CJ Stroud will both go up and down the field wowing you with their quarterbacking excellence. 

Especially if, as is likely the case, your team's quarterback stinks. 

The over's the play here. 

Raiders at Broncos, the under 35.5

Speaking of offenses that stink, we've got two of them here as well. 

The Broncos have gotten to 2-2 despite having virtually no offensive production and the Raiders have mostly done the same. 

So what happens when both teams meet?

A defensive struggle and an easy under win for all of us. 

Cowboys +2.5 at Steelers 

The Cowboys go on the road and get the win in an epic battle of historically popular franchises. 

Yes, the Cowboys burned me against the Ravens a couple of weeks ago, but, come on, when have the Cowboys ever let anyone down multiple weeks in a row?

That never happens. 

The Cowboys win outright in Pittsburgh.

...

There you have it, boys and girls, 6-0 is coming. 

Hope y'all have great gambling weekends.  

