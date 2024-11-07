Clay Travis' Gambling Picks, Week 11: Indiana, Tennessee Will Produce Blowout Victories Similar To Trump's Win

I'm still walking on air over the glorious Donald Trump landslide on Tuesday, the senate and House going to Republicans as well and after this big win I'm hoping it can change our college football gambling mojo too.

Because lord knows, we need help there.

We went 6-9 last week to run our season record to a disastrous 56-71.

But fortunately I have 14 winners for you this week which will get us back to one game under .500 when they all cash.

So let's keep the positive vibes rolling from Trump's big win and carry it into the picks as well.

Iowa at UCLA, the over 44.5

I can't believe I'm taking the over in an Iowa game, but we've got both sides starting to punch on offense and I think this pops over this weekend too.

Over's the play.

Florida +21.5 at Texas

Billy Napier is back with the Gators for another season, who have been playing better, and I think that bolsters Florida as a big road underdog.

The problem? We've now got a third string quarterback for Florida on the road against Texas, which doesn't bode well.

But I think a few bad quarterback plays is priced in, which is why I'm taking Florida to cover a big number in Austin.

Miami at Georgia Tech +11 and the over 63.5

The Yellow Jackets get their quarterback back on the field and are rested coming off a bye.

Plus, Miami's offense hasn't stopped anyone all year, why would they start this weekend.

That continues in Atlanta, where the Yellow Jackets keep it within a single score and both teams go for over thirty, meaning Tech and the over gives us a double win.

Georgia at Ole Miss +2.5, and the over 54.5

Georgia has been a difficult team to figure out all season. Carson Beck has thrown 11 picks and the Bulldogs have been awful on the road, at Kentucky and Alabama in the first half, but also able to play the best half of football out there this year -- at Texas in the first half.

So which Georgia team shows up at Ole Miss this week?

Well, on Sunday I said in the Starting 11 that I believed Ole Miss might be the best team in the SEC right now even though they have two losses.

That's because they are one of only a couple of teams in the conference that have a truly elite offense and defense.

On Saturday afternoon in the Grove, I think Lane Kiffin gets both sides moving together for the outright win and the over to hit too.

Hotty Toddy, let's win two!

Michigan at Indiana -13.5

How wild is college football so far this year?

I'm taking Indiana to completely blow out Michigan and cover a two touchdown line, something that would have had all of you suggesting I should be committed to an insane asylum if I'd said before the season started. .

And I feel great about it!

The Hoosiers win by over 20.

In football.

Really.

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, the over 45.5

This weekend is the 20th anniversary of my Vanderbilt Law School graduation.

So I'm going to be attending Vandy homecoming events all weekend long, including this game.

Which I expect to feature both teams scoring at least 24, because the South Carolina offense is starting to gel and the Vandy offense has been very good in Nashville.

The over hits.

Mississippi State at Tennessee -23.5

The Tennessee offense is going to score over 45 this weekend.

Maybe over 50, on a really bad Bulldog defense.

Meanwhile Mississippi State won't be able to score more than 14 against Tennessee.

You can do the math, the Vols cover, big.

Alabama at LSU +3

In the coaching trial by combat game, LSU gets the outright win and Brian Kelly staves off the mob that will want to feed him to alligators.

Instead Alabama fans are going to be trying to leave Kalen DeBoer down on the bayou for the gators to devour in his place.

This one is going to be spicy, I can't wait to watch.

LSU wins outright, but give me the points in my back pocket just to be safe.

Oklahoma at Missouri +3 and the under 41.5

I'm sorry, what has Oklahoma shown us this season in the SEC that justifies making them a road favorite against anyone?

Nothing.

I know Mizzou has injury issues everywhere, particularly at quarterback, but they're still good enough to beat Oklahoma 21-17 at home, which will give us two wins here.

BYU at Utah +3.5 and the under 40.5

It's been an incredible season so far for BYU and a very disappointing one for Utah.

But when it comes to a rivalry game like this, none of that matters.

I love Kyle Whittingham's chances to get his team fired up for this game and to win a low scoring defensive battle in one of the best rivalries in college football.

Give me Utah plus the points and the under.

THere you have it, boys and girls.