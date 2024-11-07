Florida Says Billy Napier 'Will Continue' As Head Coach After Being On Hot Seat This Season

There will not be a coaching search after the 2024 season for the Florida Gators, as athletic director Scott Stricklin announced that Billy Napier will be returning for another year.

This is obviously not the news that some Florida fans wanted to hear after what has been an awkward season in Gaiensville, but for some, this was a move that was needed to keep stability within the program.

Entering the season with an 11-14 record, the Gators were blown-out by Miami in the opener, then looked like a team with all sorts of problems against Texas A&M in the loss. There was a lot of chatter after the loss to the Aggies that this would most likely be Napier's last season with the Gators, with boosters putting together enough money to handle the buyout.

But the entire time, the Florida administration, namely Scott Stricklin, was not prepared to make a move, and had the backing of the top-brass in Gainesville. Even though a number of boosters were ready for a change, it didn’t translate into the athletic department, and the Gators stood by their coach during the hard times with a lot of outside noise.

Let's also make this perfectly clear. Billy Napier would've been owed $26 million in buyout money, in a time where schools are trying to raise enough money to afford the upcoming revenue-sharing with its players starting next summer, if everything goes according to plan.

On Thursday morning, AD Scott Stricklin released a statement on social media that pointed out how hard this Florida team had been playing for Napier.

"I wanted to let you know that Billy Napier will continue as head football coach of the Florida Gators. As we've seen these past several weeks, the young men on this team represent what it means to be a Gator. Their resolve, effort and execution are evident in their performance and growth each week – building a foundation that promises greater success next season and beyond.

"UF's commitment to excellence and a championship-caliber program is unwavering. In these times of change across college athletics, we are dedicated to a disciplined, stable approach that is focused on long-term, sustained success for Gator athletes, recruits and fans."

Florida Is Confident That Billy Napier Will Handle Future Challenges

Having to release a statement in the second week of November that you will be retaining the head football coach is more of a play towards future recruiting. It was also important for Florida to make sure this announcement came soon enough that players would not shop their names around when the transfer portal opened up in a month.

And, with a quarterback like DJ Lagway returning next season, the Gators felt they have enough talented young players to build a foundation for 2025, which is one of the reasons why this decision was made, according to multiple sources.

Obviously, the Gators have been playing better football as of late, taking the fight to teams like Tennessee, Georgia and even Kentucky. This didn't look like a football team that had thrown in the towel on the season, or their coach.

So, in putting this all together, along with the challenges of potentially finding a new head coach to lead the program during this new era of the 12-team playoff, Scott Stricklin didn't feel the need to budge right now.

"I am confident that Billy will meet the challenges and opportunities ahead," Scott Stricklin noted. "We will work alongside him to support any changes needed to elevate Gator football. As college athletics evolves, UF is committed to embracing innovation and strategy, ensuring the Gators thrive in today's competitive landscape.



"Gator Nation has remained strong, showing up game after game to stand with our team. This loyalty creates an incredible environment that inspires our players to compete with heart and determination. Now, I call on all of Gator Nation to continue standing behind Billy and his dedicated team while we work together to build a championship program."

We will see how this plays out for the future, but obviously, Billy Napier is a lame duck coach. Sure, you can put out a statement saying that he will continue leading the program, but we will be back in this spot next season if he doesn't produce.

It's a risky move, and we'll have to wait and see how Florida fans react to the news, along with their support of buying season tickets for the 2025 season.