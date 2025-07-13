Clark And Bueckers Duel For First Time In WNBA

Wings vs. Fever, 1:00 ET

The WNBA continues to get more attention this season than they have in previous years. The question is if the attention is something they actually like/want. The topics are not always the most positive as there are a lot of questions and issues with race, sexuality, and financial issues. The good news is that we don't care about any of that. We only care about putting some bets on the board and walking away with cash. I'm here to do that today as the Wings take on the Fever.

The Wings are one of the worst clubs in the WNBA, but they do have some pieces that should at least make them relevant sooner rather than later. Paige Bueckers, the #1 pick in last year's draft is going to be a superstar in the league. Most people probably won't remember this, but she was basically Caitlin Clark before Clark's popularity exploded. Bueckers knee injuries kept her from gaining the same level of notoriety, but make no mistake, this is a really talented player. She leads the team in rebounds and assists this year and now gets to face Clark. In the first matchup, the two didn't play each other because Clark was injured. In that first game, Bueckers did well, scoring over 25 points. The bad news for the Wings is that they will be missing Arike Ogunbowale who is their second-best player, and DiJonai Carrington who is mostly known for being attractive, but also being a dirty player. The Wings have lost their past two games, one to the Mercury and one to the Sky, both road games.

The Fever were supposed to be one of the best teams in the league this season, but injures have also had a bit of an impact on this one. They are currently 10-10 and their star, Clark, has only been back from injury for two games now. There is still plenty of time for the team to turn things around, but the improvements need to happen soon. They were expected to compete for a title, and now it looks like they will barely compete for a playoff spot. Nonetheless, the team has plenty of talent. They have a top player at most of their starting spots, and their bench is deep. The question is if their defense can get to where it needs to be and if they can get their shots to start falling more consistently. They are lucky that they get to play the Wings today because Dallas plays very little defense, so this should be a good opportunity to get their offense rolling.

The Fever are pretty heavy favorites in this one, at -10.5 for the game. I'm not quite sure that the Fever are good enough right now to take that line. The Wings could at least potentially keep this close. I also fully expect Bueckers to be battling Clark in this one. I'm not quite sure that we will see both of them at their best, as Clark is still figuring things out after injury, and Bueckers is getting a ton of defensive attention right now. Both shot poorly in their last games so maybe they can both bounce back here. Nonetheless, we are going to back the over for this game as I think the Fever need to get their offense going, and the Wings stop barely anyone. A team total play on the Fever might be safer, but I think the full game gets there.