Chiefs And Steelers Will Be Too Tired For Offense

Chiefs vs. Steelers, 1:00 ET

Christmas Day is usually one of the days where we don't see football. I'm guessing that they've played it when Christmas falls on a Sunday, but if we are being honest here, I was too lazy to look it up. Ultimately, I don't care what day it falls on, I'm just excited that we get a bit of football. Today we see it played on a new platform - one that I have some concerns about due to the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson debacle - but nonetheless, we will see how Netflix handles this streaming opportunity. Let's see how we should handle the Chiefs vs. Steelers betting opportunity.

The Chiefs come into this game with the best record in the NFL at 14-1. Their only loss was against the Buffalo Bills, and a win here, I believe, could secure the #1 seed for the playoffs. This being the start of Week 17, they would need to lose their remaining games and have the Bills win the rest of theirs in order to lose the #1 seed. And, in reality, if they secure the #1 seed, what would be the point of playing a somewhat injured Patrick Mahomes next week? I think they want to secure the spot and let Mahomes rest up for the playoffs. This hasn't been the most pretty season for Mahomes and the Chiefs, but they are winners. They know how to get things done, especially in tight games. Their past two games have had a bit more breathing room, winning 21-7 over the Browns two weeks ago, and 27-19 against the Texans a few days ago. This will be their third game in 10 days, but it will be the same situation for the Steelers, so it's not exactly a big deal there. The only difference is that Kansas City might have traveled a bit more than Pittsburgh in the stretch.

The Steelers are walking into this one looking to try and secure the division over the Ravens. As of right now they are technically in the lead, and they are 5-1 at home, 10-5 overall. On Saturday, they had a chance to lock up the division, but they couldn't get it done losing the game 34-17. This was the second straight loss for Pittsburgh who also dropped a game to the Eagles with a final score of 27-13. The Steelers most impressive win game in Week 11 against the Ravens, but outside of that, they've beaten a lot of easy teams. They beat a Falcons team in Week 1 that was figuring out their squad, and the same can be said about the Broncos in Week 2. They beat a good Chargers team that had to travel across country in Week 3. Their other wins this season are against the Raiders, Jets, and Giants who all are among the worst in the league. They beat the Commanders off of the Steelers by week, the Ravens, Bengals, and Browns. Of their 10 wins, only three are against playoff teams. Again, you don't control who you play, but I also don't want to give them too much credit as being a great team.

Above everything in this game, you're going to see a lot of tired players. That means that the offense and defense should be tired, but I can't imagine we are going to get a ton of points from these guys. Games in Pittsburgh this season have ended with 30, 37, 52, 44, 34, and 41 points. That would be 4-2 toward the under in Pittsburgh. Against teams with any type of playoff chance, they are 2-0 toward the under. The Chiefs aren't blowing people out, and this is going to be a couple of tired teams. I'll back under 42.5 in this game.

