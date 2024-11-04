Chiefs Will Destroy Tampa Team With No Offensive Weapons

Buccaneers vs. Chiefs, 8:15 ET

I really don't remember a stretch where I've had more inconsistencies with sports betting than the last week or two. I crushed the NBA week 1 and week 2 went ice cold. I couldn't get a single win in the World Series - literally not a single game correct. The NHL was fine, but I've lost my past two games there. College Football has been average, and my normally big scores on 1st touchdowns haven't been there in two weeks. What I do think is that I'm going to be a walking fire shortly because I've been too successful at this for too long for this struggle to continue. I'm looking to plant the flag here in a game between the Buccaneers and Chiefs.

The Buccaneers looked like they might have a chance to be the division winner earlier in the year. Now they are looking like a team that can't overcome the injury bug. They've lost wide receiver Chris Godwin for the season, and he was quarterback Baker Mayfield's favorite target. They also will be without their other star receiver Mike Evans in this one. Believe it or not, it can be rather difficult to win games without your two primary receivers. The Buccaneers found that out last week as they faced the Falcons for the second time this season. I have to give them credit, they hung in there, and Mayfield did his best with those that were available, racking up 330 passing yards. This won't be an easy game though with the Chiefs having one of the best defenses in football. I highly expect that the Buccaneers won't be able to run the ball much. Cade Otton received the lions share of targets last week and probably will have that same thing happen here.

The Chiefs are still undefeated. I can't really say it is shocking for a team that won two straight Super Bowls to be undefeated, but it does seem a bit odd that this version of the Kansas City squad is undefeated. The Chiefs could've lost their first game and maybe even their second, but they have found a way to hang on. Here are the totals they've won games by this season - 7, 2, 5, 7, 13, 10, 7. They've already had their bye week as well. Looking at their schedule, it looks like they have two potential losses - at Buffalo week 11 and at Pittsburgh on Christmas, week 17. The Chiefs defense has been outstanding and even when they do allow plays, they have a bend but don't break approach. Where they need to improve is the offense. You wouldn't think that considering they have the best quarterback on the planet in Patrick Mahomes. Their running game has actually improved a bit with Kareem Hunt, but there are questions with receivers on the Kansas City roster. Xavier Worthy has been decent enough, but they don't find him in space enough. Travis Kelce is starting to play a bit better. DeAndre Hopkins would've been a huge addition 5 years ago, but now he seems like a decent player to add to the mix.

The Chiefs shouldn't struggle to win this game, but the question isn't about winning or losing. We need to know if they will cover the game. If you look at them against the spread, they are 5-2 on the season, winning games on average by seven points. I somewhat feel bad for the Buccaneers, they are a good team, but these injuries have completely set them back. I do think that the Chiefs combination of defense and figuring out their offense will win this game and cover the spread - even the high number. A backdoor cover could be incoming, but I will take Kansas City. Additionally, I think that Kelce will be the first touchdown scorer of the game. I've put four plays out on 1st TD scorers, two have scored the first team TD, so if you want to be cautious, take him as the first KC touchdown.

