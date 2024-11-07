Chase This Touchdown Prop For Thursday Night Football

Bengals vs. Ravens, 8:15 ET

Thursday Night Football doesn't usually get great matchups. I won't say they are always terrible, but there are a lot of times where you watch it because the game is the only one on television. The one we get tonight is a way better game than usual on Thursday nights. Tonight, we have a matchup between two teams that entered the season with title aspirations. Let's see how we should bet the game between the Bengals and the Ravens.

The Bengals started their season looking like one of the worst teams in the league. They lost the first game to the Patriots, a team we know as among the worst in the league. Then they went to the Chiefs and lost that game 26-25. Everyone has lost to Kansas City so far, but the Bengals had a legitimate chance to win that game. Perhaps the most shocking of their three straight losses to start the season was a loss to the Commanders in Cincinnati. The defense really just couldn't stop anyone. The teams they've beaten this season: the Panthers, Giants, Browns, and Raiders. None of those teams are good or going to make the playoffs. The other two losses the Bengals have are against the Ravens and the Eagles. Two weeks ago they lost to the Eagles, falling by 20 points. The loss to the Ravens was one that came in overtime, so I suppose you can respect that battle. However, the Bengals defense couldn't hold a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. The good news for the Bengals is that Joe Burrow tore up the Baltimore passing defense and there is little reason to think he can't do that again tonight.

The Ravens are 6-3 and two of those losses seem like they are a bit unexplainable. They opened the season with a loss to the Chiefs that we've broken down a bunch of times. Then they lost to the Raiders and it looked like the team was in for a down year. Then they reeled off five straight victories and beat the Cowboys, Bills, Commanders, Buccaneers, and the aforementioned Bengals victory. Somehow, though, they lost to the Browns in Cleveland. Sure, they didn't prepare for Jameis Winston, and he was able to give them a win, but it still makes very little sense that it occurred the way it did. The Ravens took down the Broncos last week and clearly took out some of the frustration that the team had, winning 41-10. Derrick Henry continues to look like an unstoppable force. The Bengals have one of the worst defenses in the league, and the Ravens can beat you in both ways.

Lamar Jackson is listed as questionable, but I am pretty certain he will play in this game. The Bengals typically play the Ravens fairly well, and obviously kept the game close between the two of them the first time the two teams played. This will likely come to who is going to make a stop. I think that you can trust the Ravens a bit more than you can trust the Bengals. I still would expect Ja'Marr Chase to grab a touchdown in this one because even with the moves the Ravens made for their secondary, I think Chase will still find the end zone. My official play in this will be to take Chase to score a touchdown at -130.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024