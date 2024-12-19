Chargers Will Rebound Against Broncos

Broncos vs. Chargers, 8:15 ET

I've mentioned this a few times in articles this season, but we've actually gotten lucky with the matchups on Thursday Night Football. I have to assume Amazon used their pressure and said they wanted a better product for the games they broadcast because this year was a significant step forward. The matchup was great last week, but the game was a complete and utter dud as the 49ers and Rams didn't score a touchdown. Now, we get another West Coast matchup as the Broncos take on the Chargers.

The Broncos have done a nice job this season of battling for a playoff spot. They came into the year with really two distinct possibilities - Bo Nix would be terrible and they would miss Russell Wilson, who they moved on from. Or, Bo Nix would be a solution on offense and the team would succeed. Bo Nix hasn't been terrible, but I wouldn't say he has been great. He may, however, be the solution the Broncos needed. Nix is completing 64% of his passes this season with 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Their running game hasn't done much this year, racking up just 461 yards and four touchdowns for the year. So how have they gotten to a 9-5 record? I'd say it is a combination of their defense and just enough offense. Their offense has looked better lately as they have the Falcons, Raiders, Browns, and Colts as their past four opponents and they've put up at least 29 points against each of those teams. The Chargers defense is very good, but they looked awful last week against the Buccaneers, allowing 40 points to Tampa Bay.

The Chargers are still battling for a playoff spot, but losing here would be a big issue for them. Neither of these teams have a shot to make the playoffs via the division. Instead, they both are fighting for a Wild Card spot, and right now the Chargers are behind the Broncos in the standings. The good news for both of them is that if the season ended today, the Chargers and Broncos would both be in the playoffs. The Bengals, Colts, and Dolphins are all 6-8, still alive, but need some help in order to get into the playoffs. The Chargers defense has been the backbone of this team for most of the season. They had a top rushing and receiving defense for most of the year. Justin Herbert has been good with 16 touchdowns and just two interceptions, but not quite the gunslinger that he was in his first few years. The running game from the Chargers also took a hit with JK Dobbins being out.

The Broncos have been playing better, but have they really beaten anyone good lately? I'd argue they haven't. The Colts are fine, but they aren't a great team. The Chargers haven't played well lately, but their three losses were to the Buccaneers, Chiefs, and Ravens, all will likely be in the playoffs. I think the Chargers defense also looks to rebound after the thrashing they took last week. I'll back the Chargers to cover the -3 in this one.

