Celtics Should End Thunder Winning Streak

Thunder vs. Celtics, 7:30 ET

I was able to get us a win on the hardwood last night as the Magic kept the game significantly closer than expected for the entirety of it. They had a really nice first quarter, but did squander all of that and then some in the second quarter. However, I only need them to keep it within 6.5 and that's exactly what they did. I'll run it back here as we have a really exciting matchup between two of the best teams in basketball. Tonight, in a potential Championship preview, the Thunder take on the Celtics in Boston.

The Thunder started the season with questions about if they were going to set the record for the best regular season ever. That has flown out the window long ago, but this still is an incredibly deep team. What is crazy about the Thunder is that they've built this team the correct way and they could potentially be even better. They've mixed patience with talent and still have a bright future. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a superstar and might be the MVP again this season. The complaints about him are hilarious to me. People don't like that he shoots free throws, and sure, they are boring, but the biggest complaint about the league is that everyone shoots too many threes, and he barely shoots them. People just like complaining about the NBA. In any case, they got better this year by adding Jared McCain, who was arguably the best rookie last year before he was injured. Plus, the Thunder still have, potentially, six first-round picks the next two years. The Utah one will not go to them, but the Philadelphia and their own pick will be there this year.

This was supposed to be a down year for the Celtics, but they've found a way to make it work. Most of that is because Jaylen Brown showed the world what I've been preaching for years - he can carry a team. Most of the attention goes to Jayson Tatum, but I've felt like Brown was a better option than Tatum for years. My Bulls reportedly declined a trade a while back to get Brown for Jimmy Butler, and I've been angry about it ever since. In any case, after a flurry of offseason moves, and Tatum's injury, the Celtics were expected to be average at best in the East. They are one of the better teams at 47-24, and Tatum is no returning to action. The Celtics have actually played well since Tatum's return. They are 6-3, but there are some concerns as Tatum is adjusting to the game; the goal here isn't to win games; it is to get him as close to himself as possible for the playoffs.

The NBA should probably be concerned right now because the Thunder are hitting their stride. They are on a heater right now, winning 12 straight games and 15 of 16 games. If they head into the playoffs like this, they might just storm through the West. The last time the two teams played was fairly recent, but Tatum didn't play. I expect him to suit up for this one. In the last game the Thunder won by two points, but they were worse in most stats than the Celtics and still pulled it out. This isn't an ideal spot as it is the last game of a homestand. I think the Celtics should be able to get a win here. The line is +2.5, but I'd rather take the moneyline. I'm well aware the smarter bet is the points, but I think either the Celtics win or lose by 7+.