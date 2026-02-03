Catch These Super Bowl Receiver Props

Seahawks vs. Patriots, 6:30 ET

The Pro Bowl is today, and I'm sure that is making everyone super excited for the Super Bowl, right? I know, I know, the Pro Bowl is probably the worst of all the professional All-Star Games, and all of them are pretty terrible to begin with. I mean, Shadeur Sanders is a Pro Bowler this season, do you need more information to know what a joke this is? So, instead of betting our hard-earned money on that, let's place a wager on some wide receiver props for the Super Bowl.

The Seahawks have one of the best receivers in football, Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He was massive this season for the Seahawks, hauling in 119 passes for 1,793 yards. He also added 10 touchdowns to his resume. They also have Cooper Kupp who was a very distant second on the team in targets with just 70. Smith-Njigba had 163 targets. Third on the roster was AJ Barner the tight end. Hopefully that gives you some insight into how this offense is structured in the passing game. In fairness, there were five other players on the roster with at least 20 targets this season. Smith-Njigba gets the overwhelming majority (about 36%), Cupp and Barner got about 30% combined, and then those other five players got about 30% as well. In the postseason, Barner is the one who finds himself as the odd man out. Smith-Njigba has 16 of 50 targets, and Cupp has 11. Kenneth Walker has caught all seven of his targets, while Rashid Shaheed and Jake Bobo are the other wide receiver options. If the Patriots defense is smart, I think they do everything they can to keep Smith-Njigba from getting the ball. He has 13 receptions of those 16 targets. His receptions total is 6.5 for the game, and heavily juiced to the over. I think he has a good game, but I wouldn't be surprised to see him get six or fewer catches. He can still do plenty of damage there. I'd prefer to take him to score a touchdown at -110. I like Cooper Kupp, a former Super Bowl MVP to get over 3.5 receptions at +128. He is reliable and Darnold has shown in the postseason a willingness to rely on him when Smith-Njigba is blanketed.

For the Patriots, you have to wonder just how much they are going to rely on Drake Maye to throw the ball. He has thrown the ball 77 times over three games, but supposedly there is a shoulder issue. I think he will be more than fine for this game. For the season, Maye was a bit more spread out with his targets, but still had a primary option in Stefon Diggs. He gave Diggs 102 targets, followed by 87 for Hunter Henry. He had three other receivers with 46 or more targets this season. His running backs also combined for a total of 79 targets. In the postseason, it has been fairly similar with Diggs getting 17 targets. However, he has also found Kayshon Boutte to be a reliable weapon, giving him 15 targets. Henry still has 10 as does Rhamondre Stevenson. Diggs has just 43.5 receiving yards as his line which is low, but he only has 73 total receiving yards in the playoffs. I'd rather take my chance on Boutte here because he has a line of 30.5 and is averaging 49 yards per game. The Seahawks are unlikely to let Diggs beat them, meaning Boutte should get a few more looks. I also like Stevenson over 3.5 receptions as I expect a lot of screens, dump offs, and plays to get him involved and keep Maye from holding the ball too long.

Overall, both defenses have been good against the pass this season. In the playoffs, the Patriots have allowed just 138.3 yards per game. However, keep in mind one of those games was against a backup, and the other was an awful game from CJ Stroud. The Seahawks have allowed 246.5 facing Matt Stafford and Brock Purdy who played from behind all game. During the regular season, the two teams were neck-and-neck with the Patriots allowing 193.5 yards, and the Seahawks allowing 193.9 yards per game. I'm going to take over 3.5 receptions for Kupp, over 3.5 for Stevenson, and over 30.5 yards for Boutte. I do like Smith-Njigba to get a touchdown as well, but the value isn't really there.