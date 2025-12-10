Castle Will Storm The Lakers In Second Game Back

Spurs vs. Lakers, 10:00 ET

I took a hit in the college ranks yesterday. It was one of those close, but no cigar, type of nights as neither play that I gave out was a bad look, it just didn't cover. If you want to call that a bad look, that's fine, but considering I lost two games by a combined total of three points, I look it as losing a couple of coin flips, unfortunately. Michigan and Villanova ended up with 150 points scored on a 150.5 total, and UConn beat Florida by four instead of by six, like I needed. We move on to the professional ranks tonight as the Spurs take on the Lakers, and I have a player prop that I think should be good for this one.

The Spurs were one of those teams that there was a lot of noise around before the beginning of the year. People expected this to be the year that they took a leap and made the NBA Playoffs. I suppose if we are judging by the predecessors of the NBA Cup, we know that the majority of these teams are at least involved in making the playoffs. There is still a long way to go, and they will need Victor Wembanyama to return to their roster, but the team is still 16-7 and has been really strong this season. The only big concern is that they are 7-5 away from San Antonio, and 9-2 on their home floor. This game is in Los Angeles, so expect a more average team than the one that has run through the league with strong dominance. Perhaps the good news for them is that they are 2-1 on this road trip, and Stephon Castle came back last game. Castle is averaging 17.4 points per game this season. He had 18 points in his return to the lineup against the Pelicans in the Spurs' last game. That came in just 23 minutes and on 15 field goal attempts.

The Lakers are one of, arguably, the best three or four teams in the NBA. You can make a case for a number of squads, but they do have one of the four best records in the league. They have an MVP candidate in Luka Doncic, and even one in Austin Reaves, who has to win Most Improved Player if he continues to torch opposing defenses. Oh, they also have a guy named LeBron James who is still impressive even if this will be one of his last few seasons. The Lakers are 17-6 and have done it with a variety of lineups because of Doncic and James both missing time. Even DeAndre Ayton has missed a couple of games. Overall, this is a very impressive starting five for the Lakers. They may not have a very deep bench, but when crunch time rolls around, that doesn't really matter. Health and depth will play into their season significantly, but I don't think I want to see them in the playoffs if I'm an opposing team.

Tonight's game probably goes to the Lakers, I think it will be hard for the Spurs to win this one without Wemby, but I will say that De'Aaron Fox is a big game guy, and typically one of the more clutch players. It wouldn't shock me to see San Antonio make it a game and cover the spread. The play here, though, is pretty obvious to me. I'm taking Stephon Castle to go over 14.5 points. I've already mentioned a few stats on him, but here are a few more reasons: The total in this game is 238.5, which means there should be plenty of points to go around. Castle has shot at least 10 field goals in all but two games this season. He can get to the free throw line, and has attempted at least five free throws in 10 of the 14 games he has played this season. He has gone over 14.5 points in 10 of 14 games. One game he left injured, by the way. Austin Reaves should be his primary defender, and while Reaves is an offensive threat, he isn't exactly a defensive stopper. Give me Castle to go over 14.5 points tonight.