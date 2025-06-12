Cardinals Will Spoil Prospect's Debut

Cardinals vs. Brewers, 7:40 ET

The heater took a step back yesterday as we lost both of the plays that I put out. Neither of them were big units or really bad. I do think that they were probably a bit riskier than a normal play, but that also could be me looking back now with the results. The Tigers play was actually better than the Rangers look, but unfortunately, Detroit couldn't get anything going offensively. They were down 2-0 after five and lost the game 10-1. I think the look I have tonight is a lot less risky as the Cardinals take on the Brewers.

The Cardinals are in a little bit of a slump right now with a 1-4 mark after their past five games, including being swept by the Blue Jays. Now they are on the road, having to face a division rival. Neither of these teams are amazing, but they are both above .500. The Cardinals have a losing record on the road for the year, but they aren't too bad. For the season, the Cardinals are hitting .257 which is one of the better offenses in baseball. They don't have a ton of homers which means they are playing station-to-station, and typically I find that more reliable than home run hitting. Today they send out Sonny Gray, the Ace of their staff, to try and stop this losing streak. Gray has put together a nice campaign with a 7-1 record, 3.35 ERA, and a 1.13 WHIP. He has struggled on the road compared to at home, but he does have five more home starts than road starts. Also, those stats are a bit inflated because he allowed seven runs in one start against the Phillies. He has made one start against Milwaukee this season, in St. Louis, and allowed three runs on seven hits over six innings. Overall, the Brewers are hitting .250 against him.

Milwaukee is not faring all that much better than the Cardinals as they are just 2-3 over their past five as well. They lost a series to the Braves who have a lot of talent, but haven't been too good of a baseball team this season. I pointed this out maybe last week, but the Brewers are really similar to the Giants from last season. They don't have a great offense, they have a good enough pitching staff, but they are streaky. It probably is when the team is hitting, the team starts winning. The pitching staff isn't as unpredictable, although they are dealing with injuries which is part of the reason that they have today's starter taking the hill. Their starter today is Jacob Misiorowski, who is making his debut. Misiorowski is the top-rated pitching prospect in the organization and he is 4-2 with a 2.13 ERA in 13 games at Triple-A Nashville. He had 80 strikeouts and just 31 walks in 63.1 innings down there as well. Obviously, he has never faced the Cardinals before.

This is one of those games that can be a bit harder to predict because you have a bit of an unknown on one side of the mound. I personally expect this to go under the total, but I'd prefer an 8.5 and am only seeing 7.5. I think this is one of those games that they don't let Misiorowski have a ton of rope and get into a lot of mistakes. I'm going to back Gray as I know what I'm getting out of him. Take the Cardinals on the moneyline in this one.