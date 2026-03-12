Cardinals Enter Clear Rebuild Year

St. Louis Cardinals Preview

As a Cubs fan, there were always a few teams that I was told I shouldn’t like. The White Sox were an obvious one being in the same city, but it never made sense to me because they barely played each other. I never cared if they won. The Mets never made much sense to me for disliking, but I wasn’t too happy with them when they knocked the Cubs out of the playoffs in 2015. One team that always did make sense was the Cardinals. While I’ve never rooted for them, I do have respect for the franchise because of all the success they have had. However, over the past few years, that success has been missing, and this year looks like it will be void of it as well.

Last year recap:

I wouldn’t say last year was a failure. They were still playing meaningful baseball deep into the season. The problem was that this was like an NBA team that is an 8th seed. You know you’re probably not going to win a championship, and you’re kind of band-aiding things together in hopes of getting just good enough to sneak in and have a chance. They had some talent, but ultimately they fell short of making the postseason. They were five games back of the final spot and ended up six games under .500 for the season.

Offseason moves:

Continuing with that NBA mention from above, the worst spot you can be in is not at the top of the draft order, and not at the top of the league. The Cardinals were decisive and said "We are going for the rebuild." They sent away Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras in separate trades to Boston. Nolan Arenado was sent to Arizona, and Brendan Donovan, one of their better (and younger) guys was sent to the Mariners. They did add Dustin May who has some strong potential and could be flipped if they want. They also bolstered the farm system, and will give younger guys looks.

Roster:

Overall, there are more questions than answers, and that’s what the Cardinals are looking for right now. They will give young guys playing time to allow an opportunity for answers. This is going to be a tough season for the Cardinals. The rotation doesn’t feature anyone special. The offense will be only about seeing who can compete at the big league level, and if they can are they young enough where it is worth the Cardinals keeping them? Masyn Winn is still going to be the focal point, but he won’t carry the offense.

Betting outlook:

I took the Cardinals to win the division a few years ago and it was the start of their downfall. I lost that one badly. Now we have a bit more clarity around what exactly St. Louis is trying to do. They are at 69.5 for their win total, and I think they will likely go under. They are trying to bottom out, but seeing them lose 100 games would be surprising. Anyone not part of the future plans is going to be tradeable. I won’t back anything one way or another, but I do lean to the under.