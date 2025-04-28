Cardinals Can Dodge Road Struggles Against Reds

Cardinals vs. Reds, 6:40 ET

The NL Central is one of those divisions that I feel like almost any team could have a chance to win. In reality not everyone could get a division crown, there are talent disparities, budget considerations, and other things that all go into play with keeping the division from being grabbed by a few teams. The point is that even though we are early in the season, some are going to need more help if they want a true chance. Tonight, the Cardinals take on the Reds as they both look to try and get a leg up in the division.

I am not sure what is causing this, but only five baseball teams are above .500 for the season on the road. The Cardinals are not one of them and are actually one of the two worst teams in all of baseball as a road team. They are 2-11. Eventually, that should balance itself out a little bit. There are a few teams that are 3-10 for the year, but only the Rockies have been worse on the road than the Cardinals. St. Louis is hitting the ball really well, sporting a .265 average, and they've scored 130 runs this season, but I have to assume the success is mostly at home. The pitching is probably the most likely source of frustration for the team. Andre Pallante is taking the mound for St. Louis tonight. Pallante is 2-1 for the season with a 4.05 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP. Those are pretty decent numbers overall. He did start one of the two road wins for the Cardinals, but didn't get credit for it as he only lasted 4.1 innings and gave up four earned. Overall, his road ERA is 6.14 vs his 1.50 home ERA. He has been great against the Reds, though, holding opponents to a .188 average.

The Reds are a team that I think could potentially win the division if they can find some pitching. It doesn't seem like there is a real problem with their offense, but I do have some questions about it. Right now, they are just 15-13 for the season, but there is potential they can improve. As you'd expect, there are six teams with losing home records for the year, and the Reds would be seven if they lose today's game. They currently are just 6-6 at home. Nick Martinez is toeing the home rubber for Cincinnati. He has only two home starts for the year, but has allowed seven earned runs in 10.2 innings. The Reds have also lost every game that Martinez has started this season. They haven't necessarily been blown out in the games, but in his starts, opponents have scored at least four runs in four of the five games. The Cardinals offense has hit Martinez pretty well in the past, too. they have three homers in eight hits over 25 at-bats.

Even though it was probably just one game against Martinez for the Cardinals, I think the past statistics are showing that the Cardinals have a bit of an edge in this game. I also really like that Pallante has done well against the Reds in the past. That means more to me than the road struggles this season. I'm shocked about how bad road teams have been overall, and I think we can capitalize on the shift to road teams winning soon. I'm going to take a shot here and see if we can get a win on the road. Back the Cardinals on the road and maybe play them through five if you want a little less risk.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024