Cardinals Can Capitalize On Extra Rest Against Seahawks

Cardinals vs. Seahawks, 4:25 ET

We are in Week 12 of the NFL season and this week, well, it really doesn't excite me that much. There are only a few really great matchups for some reason, but that doesn't mean we can't find a good opportunity. The thing is that sports betting makes football interesting at all times. It can take games that are meaningless and give them an edge. Or, it can take a game that means a lot, like this one, and give an added bonus. The Cardinals take on the Seahawks in a game that has a lot of playoff implications.

The Cardinals are 6-4 right now and currently leading the division. It isn't a comfortable lead as all three of the other teams in the division are sitting at 5-5 right now. There was some reason to panic in Arizona after they started the season rather slowly. They put up a great fight against Buffalo in the season opener, and then blew out the Rams in their next game. After that, they fell to Detroit, Washington, and Green Bay in three of their next four games. That left them with a record of 2-4 after six weeks. I'm not sure I need to explain this, but that's not ideal for a team that is looking to make the playoffs. Since then? Four straight wins over the Chargers, Dolphins, Bears, and Jets. Now, of all of the teams, the Chargers are the only true playoff team of that bunch. They have a relatively soft schedule moving forward, but it is never easy to play in Seattle, and always difficult to play against the Seahawks. The Seattle rush defense will give James Connor and Kyler Murray some opportunity to run on Seattle.

The Seahawks are still in contention but really could use a win here in order to keep themselves within the running for the division. After starting the year 3-0, the Seahawks have fallen a bit and dropped five of their past seven games. Some of them are a bit more explainable than others. Losing in Detroit was understandable, but losing to the Giants in Seattle makes very little sense. They then lost to the 49ers, Bills, and Rams, all three are competing for a playoff spot. Last week, after their bye week, they were able to beat San Francisco on the road. Geno Smith hasn't been overly impressive this year, tossing 11 touchdowns, and equaling that number in interceptions. However, when he was needed most last week, he stepped up and scrambled for a 13-yard touchdown. The Cardinals defense can be passed on so there is some opportunity to attack them through the air. The Cardinals rushing defense is more of a bend but don't break defense as well.

This is a divisional battle and those are typically lower scoring since the teams are familiar with themselves. I do think that the Cardinals have a bit of an edge because they are coming off of their bye week and have had time to prepare. Going into Seattle is never easy, but I think Arizona takes this one. I'll back the Cardinals here. I do also think this game goes under the 47.5 as well.

