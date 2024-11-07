Canucks Will Take Down Kings Behind Lankinen

Canucks vs. Kings, 10:30 ET

It is once again back to the drawing board for me when it comes to hockey. After a hot start, I have gone ice cold, losing my past few picks. Still, I don't have much of an unwavering confidence in what I'm doing. I know there are bad stretches, and I try to be as open and honest about me having those bad stretches so that you can fade me if you'd like. Ultimately, I'll survive and find a way to win, but when I'm going bad, and these picks are public, I hope you guys do fade them and make money. With that in mind, fade or follow this game between the Canucks and Kings.

The Canucks are off to a very good start with a 6-2-3 record, including a stellar 5-1-0 road record. Vancouver is averaging 3.18 goals per game for the season and allowing just 3.00 which also is in line with the 28.8 shots they take per game. They only allow 26.8 shots per game so the pace of their games isn't exactly flying up and down the ice. Over the past five games, the team is 3-2, with one of the losses coming on overtime. They were blown out by the Devils, but that was really the only bad loss over the past five. All but one of those games have also gone over tonight's total of 5.5. For the Canucks, Kevin Lankinen is likely to be in the net and he will bring his undefeated record to the game. Lankinen is 6-0-2 for the season. His numbers are great overall with a 2.09 goals against per game average which is third best in the league. In addition, Lankinen has a .923 save percentage which is tied for sixth as well. The Kings aren't the best offensive team in the league but this will be a bit of a challenge for Lankinen.

The Kings have also started the year on the right foot, going 8-3-3 for the year and are 3-0-1 at home. Over their past five games, they are 3-2 with one of their losses coming in a shoot out. For the year, the Kings are scoring 3.36 goals per game on 30.2 shots, which falls a bit higher than what the Canucks typically allow to their opponent. Los Angeles is allowing 2.86 goals per game on 25.5 shots. Over the past five games, they've allowed three or fewer goals in their wins, while allowing four goals in both of the losses. Darcy Kuemper is likely to mind the pipes tonight for the Kings. He is 4-0-3 for the season, only losing in overtime or in a shootout. For the year, he is only allowing 2.67 goals per game on average. He save percentage is a bit under .900 at just .899%, which is tied for 31st in the league which would place him as one of the worst starting goalies in the league. Just once this year has he allowed more than three goals in a game, and with the Canucks not being a beat offensively, he has a good chance to do that again here.

Both of these teams are playing well, and have good records in their respective situations. This game should probably be an under given the number of shots and the goalies in the net, but I wouldn't be shocked to see an empty net goal put them over the top. In this one, I'm going to back Lankinen though, and play him and the Canucks to win the game.

