Can't Miss Pitching Matchup Will Lead To Under

Tigers vs. Rangers, 7:10 ET

There are some games on a slate that you look at and go… "Um, how can I not bet this?" That was the first thought I had today when I started looking at the slate. There were a few games that intrigued me, but the pitching matchup of this game is too amazing for me too pass up. Simply put when you get two solid teams, and two pitchers at the top of their games, you kind of have to bet it, right? It isn't a problem, it is an opportunity to make a game better, and that is what we get here as the Tigers take on the Rangers.

The Tigers are probably the best team in baseball - at least for now. Couldn't you see them collapsing in the postseason? This really feels like a clone of what the Lions did this year. I'm not trying to bash on Detroit, but they were great in the regular season and then kind of fell apart when it mattered most. Now the Tigers are great in the regular season, and look like they will coast to a division win, potentially 100 wins, and the #1 spot in the playoffs. Let's not take anything away from them at all, they are hitting well, pitching has been phenomenal, and even their defense seems to be good. They have as good a chance as any to win the World Series. Mostly, I think, because the man who toes the rubber tonight has the potential to pitch three games in most series, and you're not beating him in all three games. If you're lucky, you'll beat Tarik Skubal once. He is the reigning Cy Young winner, and probably will get it again with his 10-3 record, 2.23 ERA, and a 0.83 WHIP. Has he been flawless this year? No, he has four starts where he has allowed at least four earned runs, including two in his last four outings. But, he also has seven starts where he has allowed no earned runs, so it kind of balances out. He did face Texas earlier this season, holding them to two hits, and one earned run over seven innings while striking out 12 hitters.

The Rangers are not the best team in baseball, and frankly the more I look at this team, the more I think them winning the World Series two years ago was a complete fluke. I know they had a great offense and it hasn't come up to the same level since. I know they have dealt with injuries, but I refuse to accept that as an excuse. I don't think any team had more devastating injuries than the Braves last year, and that team found a way to win. The Rangers just simply are a mediocre team with some very good players. They haven't shown in over a year that they can consistently win games even with the ability to have Jacob deGrom and tonight's starter, Nathan Eovaldi, on the mound two of every five games. Eovaldi is having a spectacular season, and would be the Cy Young favorite if he had a few more innings. He is under 100 for the season, but his numbers are 7-3, 1.58 ERA, and a 0.85 WHIP. He missed most of June with an injury and that has cost him his innings to qualify for the leaderboard with his numbers. I kind of hate it, because he has been great. In his last 18.2 innings, just one earned run allowed and 12 hits. He has been phenomenal. He also faced the Tigers this year and beat them 6-1 in a game he went seven innings, allowing just two hits and no runs.

This is a nationally broadcast game and it should be. The two starters deserve a spot in primetime. I'm not sure who will win it, I probably lean to the Rangers as they have been better at home, but the Tigers have been pretty decent on the road as well. Instead of that, I'm taking the bait and playing the under. If these guys give up more than three runs combined in their start, I'd be very surprised. Back the under in this one.