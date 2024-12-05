Canadiens Will Take Down Predators

Predators vs. Canadiens, 7:00 ET

I'm trying to ramp up the hockey plays a little bit over the next few weeks as we will be in a stretch soon, specifically when we hit January, that we lose football being on and baseball won't happen yet either. I have had some decent results with hockey lately and I think we can keep that going the more often we play the games. Either way, I'll try not to force any action in any sport. I believe I have a good look on tonight's game between the Predators and Canadiens.

The Predators have an ugly record, but they have been competitive in most games this season. They are 7-13-6 on the year, meaning they just can't close the deal, but are playing in a lot of close games. On the road this season, the Predators have struggled to get any victories, sitting at just two for the season. Their overall road record is 2-7-4 so they do still have that same ability to remain in a game, but they aren't quite able to get over that hump. They have had a tough run lately, with five straight losses - including three in overtime. Interestingly enough, their past four games have all finished with a 3-2 final score and the Predators being on the losing end of all of them. They haven't scored more than two goals in any of the past five games. They've only scored more than two goals in two of their past 11 games. It is unconfirmed, but Justus Annunen may be in the net for the Panthers. He hasn't played since November 25th and has just nine starts for the season. He has allowed at least three goals in four of his past five starts.

The Canadiens aren't exactly a great team either with a 9-13-3 record. They are slightly above the .500 mark at home with a 6-5-2 home ice showing. Similar to the Predators, the Canadiens have had three of their past five games go to overtime. The only difference is that the Canadiens have won two of their past five games, including their most recent game against the Islanders. For the season, the Canadiens are averaging 2.80 goals per game, and have allowed 3.72 goals against per game. It is also expected that Sam Montembeault will be in the net for the Canadiens tonight. For the year, he is just 7-10-2, allowing 2.99 goals per game. He does have two shutouts, and has a strong .901 save percentage. It seems like he is either great or terrible. He has allowed two or fewer goals in nine of his 19 total games. Montembeault was in the net in the Canadiens' most recent win, stopping 30 of 31 shots with a .968 save percentage.

There aren't many reasons that I would take the Predators. It would have to be a very specific situation, and they probably would need to be on a heater. The problem is that this is not one of those situations. I wouldn't exactly say the Canadiens are a good team, but do you want to back the team on a five-game losing streak, or the won that is at least finding ways to be victorious? Me, I'm taking the Canadiens tonight. The Predators have scored just two goals in four straight games. Sure, their defense is good, but the offense is really struggling. I'm taking the Canadiens.

