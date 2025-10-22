Canadiens Can Torch Struggling Flames

Canadiens vs. Flames, 8:30 ET

I don't know how many are aware of this, but there is a great day of sports rapidly approaching this weekend. It is one of the few (if not only) days of the year where every one of the major four sports are playing. The World Series will be taking place, the NFL will have its regular slate of games, the NBA has finally tipped off, and the NHL sees action as well. We are about two weeks into the season at this point for hockey and we've already seen some impressive games. It hasn't been a great start to the betting year for me, but I'm still excited this one for me as the Canadiens take on the Flames.

The Canadiens enter tonight's game with a strong 5-2-0 record on the ice, and they are even 2-1-0 on the road. Their offense has looked very good this season, averaging 3.57 goals per game. On defense, they have held opponents to just 2.86 goals per game, but they aren't really outshouting opponents. Montreal is averaging just one more shot attempt per game than their opponent, which might signify that their shots are of better quality than their opponent's. Although the team is 4-1 over their past five games, they haven't exactly looked dominant. They needed to win two of the games in overtime. Three of the wins have been one-goal victories. Their one loss in the last five games was also by just one goal, so they've been consistent and competitive. Perhaps it is the mark of a good team to be winning the tight matchups, but it also could signify that they are not playing great, as none of the teams they've beaten by one goal are all that impressive (the Blackhawks, Kraken, and Predators). It is expected that Sam Montembeault is going to be in the net tonight. He is 2-2-0 for the season with a 3.26 goals against per game average and a .857 save percentage.

The Flames are struggling significantly at the moment. It seems like almost every team finds themselves in this type of position - one where they drop multiple games in a row. The Flames started the year with a win over Edmonton in a shootout, but have dropped their past six games leading them to this 1-6-0 record. During this losing streak, the team has scored one goal in four of the six games. They have scored two goals in each of the other two games. Their offense looks terrible. They did hold Winnipeg to two goals in their last game, but aside from that, they've allowed at least three goals in all of the other five games. Eventually they will get off of this snide, but this offense has to step up. Calgary is expected to have Dustin Wolf in the net again tonight. He is 1-5-0 for the season with a 3.91 goals against per game average. He has a .867 save percentage as well, which isn't great.

I do lean toward the Flames getting the win here even though I know the Canadiens are the better team. It isn't just the current form, it is the roster of Montreal that is superior. However, I don't think it makes sense to play a side here when the total looks to be the more obvious play. I think the Canadiens will score at least three goals, and I'll back the over 3.5 for their team total, and hope we can get the plus money score.