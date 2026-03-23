Can White Sox Take Another Small Step Forward?

Chicago White Sox Preview

We are almost at the bottom of the barrel for baseball teams. I’ve been working on a preview for all 30 teams and we have just two remaining. Opening Day is almost here, and I’m excited to get into some actual games. The White Sox were one of the worst teams in baseball last year, and were one of the worst in the history of baseball a few years ago. There is nowhere to go but up for Chicago, right?

Last year recap:

They lost 102 games. That probably tells you all you need to know about this team. Winning 60 games last year was actually an improvement on their 2024 season. The only time that the White Sox were above .500 last year was when they won their first game. After that win, they lost 16 of their next 19 games. By the All-Star break, the team was 32-65. How bad are the White Sox? They weren’t even really involved in the trade market because most people didn’t want the players on the team. That’s crazy to me that you can have a team so bad that you’re not even really being heavily targeted in trade talks. Welcome to the Chicago White Sox.

Offseason moves:

If you’re losing 102 games, there obviously are a lot of holes that need to be filled. I will give them credit, because it seems like they tried to at least fill some of those. They traded away their best player, albeit an often injured one, Luis Robert Jr., and got some nice pieces. They got Munetaka Murakami, a power hitter who will likely strike out a lot, but he has a ton of upside. Outside of that, I don’t see a ton of great players. Seranthony Dominguez is likely to be the closer, and probably traded if he is successful during the year.

Roster:

There isn’t much to be optimistic about with the White Sox. They have a couple of decent guys, and will probably be slightly more competitive than last season. If the offense reaches its full potential, they will have a couple of guys with 30 homers, and maybe a couple of dudes who hit .250. The rest of the team is going to be an evaluation. I’m not sure there is enough surrounding pieces to supplement a guy like Murakami if he does work out. The pitching staff has even more question marks. None of the starters are dudes that are likely to be second or third options on most teams. The bullpen has a couple of nice pieces, but they will likely turn into prospects around the trade deadline.

Betting outlook:

The White Sox are listed at 67.5 wins for the year. I can’t say I see a ton of wins coming based on their lineup and rotation. I think that the team will lose 100 games once again. I think they know they are going to be unlikely to be competitive in the next couple of seasons. Their prospects aren’t ready at the moment, but they should get some good looks this year. I’d wonder if all the losing will impact them, though. I like the under for the White Sox again, it will be a depressing year.