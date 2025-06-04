Can Rockies Get A Sweep?

Rockies vs. Marlins, 12:10 ET

A 1-1 night on the diamond for a slight loss doesn't have me on tilt or anything, but it does get a little annoying that any time I mention a positive day like the one previously, we get back to the drawing board. None of this is meant to be a complaint. Instead, I write this as a reminder that the baseball season, probably more than most sports, is a grind. All seasons are relatively long - football has fewer games, but it is still a five-month season. I can't imagine that anyone understands the grind more than the Rockies who take on the Marlins.

I've said before if you can find the spot where the Rockies will win a game, you're going to be in a good position to make money. Colorado is one of the worst teams of all time, but don't look now - they have won back-to-back games! Surprisingly, for a team that has only 11 wins on the season, this is the second time the team has won two in a row. They followed that first winning streak by losing eight straight games. They have now gone 5-23 since their last time winning two consecutive games. I'm not here to bash on the club. We know they are bad, they know they are bad, and ultimately a lot of teams are probably overlooking them. If the Rockies win 40 games it will be a success for this season. Kyle Freeland looks to get the Rockies a sweep against the Marlins today. Freeland is one of the few pitchers on the team with good stuff, but he is very unreliable. For the season, he has been better on the road with a 4.29 ERA in six starts. However, all three of his past road starts have been quality starts, and they have been against good teams. Freeland has been good against Marlins hitters, holding them to just three hits in 16 at-bats.

The Marlins aren't the worst team in the league, but they can't possibly be swept by one of the historically bad franchises and teams in the game, right? I suppose it can happen, because that is the possibility they are facing here today. Miami isn't having a good season either, but they are at least over 20 wins for the season. They are actually more games back in the standings than they are under .500. This team is going no where and probably already making calls about who they can ship off at the trade deadline. I expect today's starter, Cal Quantrill, to probably be one of those guys that people call about and the fish are willing to part with. Quantrill is a decent enough pitcher who has a 3-5 record, 5.84 ERA, and a 1.52 WHIP. He won't be a postseason difference maker, but he can eat innings, and on a good team, might be productive. He pitched well in May, allowing just eight runs in 22.2 innings, but he never went more than five innings in a game either. Rockies hitters have actually done pretty well against him, specifically Mickey Moniak, who is 4-for-7 with two homers and a double against Quantrill.

I can't believe I'm going to write this, but I could actually see the Rockies pulling off a sweep here. They don't have much other than pride to play for, but at some point teams can get hot enough to get a sweep. It isn't like the Marlins talent gap with the Rockies is insane. They are better, but not ridiculously better. The line is moving in favor of the Marlins, and they do have the better pitcher, so if you don't want to take Colorado I don't blame you. I'll probably just sprinkle on the moneyline. A safer bet is to take the under for the game. Both pitchers are in pretty good form and should at least keep the scoring down.

