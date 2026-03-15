Can The Rays Keep Winning While Others Get Markedly Better?

Tampa Bay Rays Preview

There are few franchises that I have admiration for in professional sports. I’ve mentioned numerous times that I’m a Cubs fan, but I have frustrations with how they are run. Tampa Bay is not the major market of some of the other teams, and it isn’t one of the teams that you see spending a ton of money. However, it always seems like no matter what they do, things work out, and they are at least competitive. Will this year be a year for the Rays to once again be competitive despite not having top-level talent?

Last season recap:

The Rays were in the mix for the postseason at the All-Star break, which is actually a decent mark for their team. They weren’t lighting the world on fire, and the division was pretty unlikely for them to win. They were 50-47 at the break, but shortly after, they went on a rough stretch, winning just five of their first 17 games after the All-Star Game. They did climb back to .500 and were in the mix for a Wild Card (potentially). They were 71-69 on September 4th, completing a seven-game winning streak and 10 of 12 games. They fell apart from there, winning just six games the remainder of the season and finishing the season 77-81.

Offseason moves:

What I always like about the Rays is that they find diamonds in the rough, and they also are able to get good returns when they do trade away guys in line for big contracts. This season is not much different, but they were active this offseason. They added Nick Martinez to pick up innings in the back of the rotation. He swaps out with Shane Baz, and is likely a step back. The outfield was rough last year, but they did get some outfielders that might be able to make at least a small improvement.

Roster:

If you’re comparing this team to the rest in the AL East, there is a lot to be desired. They have a strong pitching staff if they are all healthy. Shane McClanahan should be back, but will he make it a full season? Eventually, the Rays will trade him away either this year or next. Ryan Pepiot and Drew Rasmussen are both solid starters, but I’m not sure I want them to be my first and second starters. For the offense, Brandon Lowe is probably a better second baseman than Gavin Lux, so they take a step back there. The rest of the team is fairly young and might struggle at times, like last year. If the Rays are unlikely to get a playoff spot, they are going to trade away guys at the deadline. They are a smart club, so anyone who isn’t part of the future will go out the door.

Betting outlook:

I’ve seen a ton of people like the over for the Rays. I just don’t personally see it. I never count them out, so I’m not advocating for the under – because this franchise seems to win no matter who they have on the field. However, I’m not taking them over 77.5 and lean to the under. The Red Sox are better than last year. The Yankees are better. The Orioles are better. And, the Blue Jays are better. The Rays are largely the same. I don’t expect them to be terrible, but asking them to be basically a .500 team dealing with all these other AL East foes is a lot to ask. Sure, they have a ton of games against others, but they still look like an average team to me with more questions than answers. I lean to the under but won’t play it one way or another.