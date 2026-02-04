Can Blue Jays Bounce Back After Devastating World Series?

Toronto Blue Jays Preview

I am not going to pretend that I’m a great athlete or anything like that. The highest level of sports I competed in was high school, and even that, I’d say competed in the most liberal use of the word. I do play in men’s leagues for basketball still, and have played in softball games. Coaching takes up a lot of time as well. All of this to say that when I lose games, or in the playoffs, I spend a lot of time thinking about it. More than it is okay to admit. I can only imagine how difficult this past offseason has to have been for everyone in the Toronto Blue Jays organization after coming this close to winning the World Series. How did they bolster to get over the top this year, and will they do it?

Last Season Recap:

I was a big Blue Jays guy for a few years, and last year, I told myself I wasn’t going to do it again. I couldn’t put myself through having to say that they had enough pieces to win only to see them finish as an average club once again. Last year, it was different. The team signed Vlad Gurerrero Jr. to a deal and it was almost like the team started clicking right away. They were one of the best teams in the league, finishing 94-68 for the season. They dismissed the Yankees in the playoffs with relative ease. Then beat the Mariners in seven games, and took the Dodgers to the wire before losing in Game 7.

Offseason Moves:

Following up a World Series appearance is tough to really say you need to improve your team a lot, but this isn’t going to be an identical Blue Jays team. They lost a key piece, even if he was injured for a lot of the playoff run, in Bo Bichette. The problem is that they didn’t really get a replacement – at least not yet – for Bichette’s production. They did add Kazuma Okamoto but there are questions about just how good he will be. They spent most of their offseason money on the bullpen and a big addition to their starting rotation. Adding Dylan Cease provides a former Cy Young candidate to give another frontline option with their aging rotation.

Roster:

Normally, I start with the rotation, but this team probably is only going to be carried as far as the lineup can take them. Guerrero Jr. is one of the best hitters in the game and was unreal in the postseason. Outside of him, you’re looking to get as much production as possible from Alex Kirk and George Springer. There are some other pieces that are going to major questions, but important, like Okamoto. Andres Gimenez might be a better fielder than hitter, so his Bichette imitation will likely come up short. Addison Barger and Daulton Varsho are decent hitters in the outfield, but again, they need to replicate last year in order to prove it wasn’t a fluke, and keep the Blue Jays where they want to be. The rotation is highlighted by Cease, Kevin Gausman, and Shane Bieber. They actually have plenty of good arms as options like Trey Yesavage who has more postseason starts than he does regular season starts. While that is great experience, we need to see him do this for a full year. Jose Berrios, Eric Lauer, and Cody Ponce are all options for swing roles or the fifth spot.

Betting Outlook:

To win the World Series, the Blue Jays are listed at +1400. That’s fourth best, tied with the Phillies. That’s also the third option in the American League behind the Yankees and Mariners. Their win total for the season is 88.5. Their division is tougher than last year, and it was already one of the toughest. I’m not rushing to the window to get above this, but I think this team has 95-win potential. If they stay healthy, the rotation could be among the league’s best. I am more than a little concerned about this offense though. It has really only worked once in the past few seasons, and it is largely the same as it has been. The Blue Jays to not make the playoffs is +225. I think that’s a bit of a stretch, as I do have them as one of the seven best teams in the American League, but I also don’t hate the look. Ultimately, I’ll lay off them altogether because I think the over for their wins is a reasonable look, but I also think there is some decent value on them not making the playoffs.