BYU Will Run Georgia Tech Ragged

Georgia Tech vs. BYU, 3:30 ET

We've reached the busiest day of the College Football Bowl Season. There are eight games taking place on Saturday with varying levels of interest and storylines, but this is the most packed day that we've had since the Conference Championship weekend. There are a number of ranked teams taking the field today. However, the only game between two ranked teams is between Georgia Tech vs. BYU and that's the game we are going to cover here.

Georgia Tech finished its season with a 9-3 record and second in the ACC. They finished with a rank of 22nd in the nation, but ultimately that means nothing. The bigger concern for me is that they ended up losing three of their last four games. I suppose looking bad in your final four games doesn't matter much if you have a month off to prepare for this game, but that does still concern me a little bit about this game. Those three losses are against North Carolina State, on the road, then they lost to Pittsburgh and to Georgia. I suppose you can make an easy justification about their loss to Georgia, but Pittsburgh? I'm really not sure I understand that. Also, Georgia Tech losing to North Carolina State was inexcusable. They allowed 48 points to the Wolfpack. Their defense just couldn't get any stops. The Yellow Jackets ended up throwing an interception, but that was the lone turnover in the game, so it was clearly a matter of the defense not getting the job done. The same situation happened in their loss to Pitt. Overall, they allowed 34 or more points in three of their last four contests after not allowing 30 points in any of their first eight games.

BYU was a fringe College Football Playoff team. They ended the season with an 11-2 record and ranked at #12 in the nation. They were second in the Big 12, and their two losses came at the hands of the same team - Texas Tech. They did nothing on offense against the Red Raiders as they scored a combined 14 points. Overall, BYU didn't struggle much this season. They had a total of three one-score games this season with wins over Colorado, Arizona, and Utah. Outside of those games, they beat everyone without much effort. The team is fairly balanced, but they are more run-first than pass-first. Until you can stop that running game, it is hard to understand how you are going to beat them. They scored 31 rushing touchdowns and 14 passing touchdowns. It should be interesting if Georgia Tech has found a way to plug gaps over the past month. LJ Martin will have the potential to run for a ton of yards in this game.

Looking at the line for this game, the total really hasn't moved from the opening line. Georgia Tech is a talented roster, but those last few games exposed just how bad the team could be. BYU should stick to its game plan and run consistently. When needed, their quarterback is capable of making short passes. It will be interesting to see how BYU decides to plan to stop Georgia Tech's Haynes King, who is a dual-threat quarterback. I lean to this game going under as this should have a running clock, but if BYU breaks open big plays, this will go over the total quickly. I'm going to back BYU to cover this game at -4 as I expect their defense can get stops when needed.