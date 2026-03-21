Will Buxton And Ryan Last All Season In Minnesota?

Minnesota Twins Preview

Just a few years ago, I was convinced the Twins would be one of the worst teams in the league. They won the division. Then I said again that they would be terrible, and they made the postseason. Last year, I said I couldn’t count them out and that this team had good potential to battle for the AL Central. They were one of the worst teams in the league. This year, I almost have no choice but to get it right as the Twins have decided to tank.

Last year recap:

It wasn’t all bad for the Twinkies last season. I mean, it started with a four game losing streak, and the team lost 20 of their first 33 games. But they did have a great stretch where they won 13 straight games, and 16 of 18 games. They were even 36-31 on June 11th, but by the end of the month, they were 40-44. They were close to .500 at the All-Star Break, but the team made the decision to trade away its team. It seemed a bit odd because they could’ve battled for a Wild Card spot if they wanted (at the time, the Tigers looked like they would run away with the division). They finished the year 70-92.

Offseason moves:

There weren’t many moves to be made. The team has decided they want to trade away any asset that won’t be around long enough for the rebuild. They didn’t add much. They added Josh Bell and Victor Caratini. Both are fine players, but not guys that are going to move the needle.

Roster:

The team does still have talent. Byron Buxton was floated in trade rumors all season and even during the offseason. However, he is unlikely to be there at the end of this year if they can find a trade partner. Joe Ryan is a great young asset who could bring a big return for them. There is a lot of upside in the rotation behind him. Bailey Ober is a decent arm, Simeon Woods Richardson has shown flashes of success, Taj Bradley is a good piece with Rays pedigree, and Mick Abel was a former first-round pick. The lineup has very little to be encouraged by, and we will likely see trades of anyone with value.

Betting outlook:

It is possible that the Twins can be decent, but it is more likely that they try to lose as many games as possible. The rotation may prevent that if everyone lives up to their potential. However, the biggest question is how long Ryan and Buxton will be on the team. They have a line of 72.5 wins for the year, and I just don’t see the lineup doing that. Couple it with trying to figure out who will be part of the roster and I like the under.