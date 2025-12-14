Burrow, Bengals Shouldn't Be Dogs Against Baltimore

Ravens vs. Bengals, 1:00 ET

After going 1-6 the week of Thanksgiving, I followed it up with a solid 3-1 week last week, and if you'll allow me to complain for a little while, I'd like to take the opportunity. The Eagles and Chargers had no business going under the total. There were so many turnovers in that game that it just was absurd how many scoring opportunities were blown. If that game was played with the same situations 100 times, I think it goes over the total of 44.5 probably 95 times. I suppose I have to move on, and I'm looking at the game between the Ravens and the Bengals.

If there was one team this season that has to be absolutely kicking themselves for how it has gone it has to be the Ravens. Baltimore came in with Super Bowl expectations, now them getting into the playoffs will be a battle. In a year where the Bills don't look quite as sharp, and the Chiefs could miss the playoffs altogether, the Ravens would've had the opportunity to finally bust through the AFC and get to the Super Bowl. I still think the Rams are going to win the game, but that's a different story for a different time. This season has been a disaster for the Ravens, but it isn't too late to turn it around, I suppose. They are 6-7, which is making every kid in Baltimore go crazy right now, and just a game back of the Steelers after losing to them last week. After losing five of their first six games, they won five straight, and now have dropped two in a row. Both of those losses came against division opponents, including one of these against this same Bengals team on Thanksgiving.

The Bengals season isn't quite over, but it is highly unlikely they are able to make the postseason. As of today, they are the 12th seed, and the next team to be eliminated from the postseason opportunity. Essentially, the team has its back against the wall. They lost a heartbreaker last week against the Bills and it was unfortunate because they could be 5-8 and just a game back of the Ravens. Joe Burrow was intercepted on back-to-back passes, and that significantly swung the momentum in the game. For a game played in the snow, it showed just how good the Bengals offense can be with Burrow under center, putting up 34 points. However, it also showed what we have known all season, the Bengals' defense struggles to stop anyone. The Bengals are the only team in football that is allowing over 30 points per game now, and they are allowing two more points than the Cowboys. They are allowing the most yards to opponents as well at 410.5 per game, which is 25 more yards per game than the next closest, the Giants.

We have a very bad defense in the Bengals, playing a Ravens team that doesn't seem to know how to get out of their own way. The biggest question I have about this game is not about the scoring. It is about why the books made the Ravens the favorite. Is it because the Bengals won the first game? Is it because the Bengals' defense is so bad? I am really not sure. I just don't know how you back the Ravens here. Burrow is playing well, the Bengals are desperate, and if they win they might even be able to spoil the Ravens season, even if it is unlikely that Cincinnati makes the playoffs. I'll take the Bengals with the points, and I do think they win the game.