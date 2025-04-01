Burnes, Diamondbacks Will Sink Torpedo Bats

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees, 7:05 ET

There has been much hubabaloo about the new torpedo bats that teams are using in the league. I really don't understand how this wasn't a thing, or a popular thing at least, before this season. I mean, the concept is pretty simple - put more wood in a spot where people are more likely to hit the ball. Duh. To be clear, it isn't cheating, it is just a different way to build the bat, but because baseball is so resistant to change, making the switch took forever, and now people are up in arms about it. One of those teams that is getting a lot of attention as a result of these new bats is the Yankees and they host the Diamondbacks tonight.

The Diamondbacks have been one of the better teams in the league for a couple of years now. Two years ago they lost in the World Series, and while their season didn't replicate that success last year, they were still a talented bunch. For a few years now we have been making bank on Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly leading the rotation. I was never a huge fan of their offense, but their talented bunch has proven they can hit for both power and average. When you look at the lineup there aren't a massive amount of household names, but they work together and find ways to manufacture runs, which is really all you can ask a team to do. Rather than invest money into the lineup - and to be really clear they didn't need to invest much there - they chose to make a splash this offseason with another Ace for the rotation in today's starter, Corbin Burnes. This will be Burnes debut for the Diamondbacks. Last year he put together a great campaign for Baltimore with a 15-9 record, 2.92 ERA, and 1.10 WHIP. He faced the Yankees twice last season and went 0-2, but he only allowed three earned runs over 11 innings. No one on the team is overly impressive against Burnes, and Aaron Judge is 0-for-7.

The Yankees are the team using those torpedo bats and everyone is accusing them of cheating. I just don't get it. I'm not a Yankees fan, but they aren't doing anything wrong, they didn't find a loophole, and literally anyone else could use the exact same bat. We need some offense in baseball. Pitcher's duels are fun and all, but home runs are what make people interested in watching the game. So far, the Yankees are 3-0 on the year and they've scored 36 runs. Averaging 12 runs per game is pretty impressive even if it is just a three-game sample size. Obviously, this won't last for an entire season, but it is still pretty insane production to have two double-digit scoring outings in three games (hence the cheating and blaming of torpedo bats). Tonight, they are putting Will Warren on the hill. Warren made some starts for the Bronx Bombers last year and went 0-3, allowing 26 earned runs over 22.2 innings. Not exactly an impressive stat line. The Diamondbacks have never had a hitter face him, so he could have a bit of an edge there. But, he also gave up 20 earned runs in 12.1 innings when toeing the New York rubber.

I get it that the Yankees are an offensive juggernaut. But, the reality is that they beat up on a Brewers team that isn't really in the same league as them. The Brewers pitching isn't all that impressive. I do think that the Diamondbacks pitching is. There is a clear matchup advantage for Arizona in this game and it starts on the pitcher's mound. Back Arizona to win through five innings at -130. I don't trust the bullpens as much early on the road (but I do think Arizona wins the full game too).

