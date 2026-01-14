Bulls Will Rock Jazz Who Have No Reason To Win

Jazz vs. Bulls, 8:00 ET

We've had a really nice run of it lately, and when a situation like this arises, I want to get as much money in the pot as possible. Before you start to think that a cold streak is coming, I want to warn you that's not the first inference you should make. Yes, eventually, I will lose. I've been hot and killing it in a lot of different sports, but we ride that until it dies. If it does, and it will, I would advise to see if this becomes a cold streak or if it is just a mix of wins and losses. Before we get there, though, I am hopeful to steal another unit as the Jazz take on the Bulls.

The Jazz are one of the most interesting teams in the NBA to me. One night they could be the worst team in the league and lose by 50. Next, they can be competitive and seem like a team capable of beating anyone. The reality of this team is probably somewhere in between. Even their record suggests as much. The Jazz are just 14-25 for the season, but as in so many years' past, the success has come when they play at home. I really don't know if this is a result of them being a good home team, or the road teams hating coming to Utah. Perhaps it is a mix of both, but regardless of that, the success - or at least more success - has been there. The road is where the problem comes in, and that typically is because they only have role players. Sure, Lauri Markkanen is a solid piece, but I still am not convinced he is a true go-to option. They have assets and have drafted fairly well for the positions given. It all just needs to click, and this year is not the year.

The Bulls are actually worse off than the Jazz if you want my honest assessment. The Bulls are a team that relies on a lot of guys that are talented, but not quite good enough to actually compete in the playoffs. They are a 9 or 10 seed and the front office seems fairly content with that. There have been rumblings of them getting Zion Williams or Ja Morant, or even both of them, but frankly, I don't believe that's even a pipe dream for the team. They have pieces that can contribute on NBA rosters, but there is a huge difference between contributing and actually competing. The Bulls do not have a realistic chance of even winning a playoff series. The Celtics (even with Jayson Tatum), 76ers, Pistons, Knicks, Bucks, and so many more would probably win 4-1 in the first round. This just isn't a great team. However, Josh Giddey and Matas Buzeleis are at least pieces to build around. Giddey will be out for this game, though.

The Jazz just lost by 50. I didn't bet this, but I absolutely should've known better. They won their next game by 11. When you're embarrassed like that, you do come out with a different kind of energy. The problem is that it only lasts for one game. The Bulls has been surprisingly good for the season at home. Even with injuries they have found a way to win. The effort the Jazz showed to remove the stink of the major loss will be gone until they face the Hornets again - bet a million on the Jazz to win that game. Give me the Bulls here as they are the better team at home vs a bad road performing Jazz team that has already lost motivation.