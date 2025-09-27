Bulldogs Will Take Down Rough Alabama Team

Alabama vs. Georgia, 7:30 ET

There are certain games that happen every year, but they kind of have to in order to keep everyone happy. We know there are rivals in every sport, and most of the time they last for generations. With College Football, we know Michigan and Ohio State will always hate each other, it doesn't even matter if one of the teams is good and the other is bad, it is a game that will be played and it is a game that matters to both groups more than others. Tonight, we get one of those matchups as Alabama takes on Georgia.

Alabama started the season with an ugly loss. However, in the weeks since that loss happened, the loss looks a bit more acceptable considering the Florida State team looks like one of the best in the nation. In the two games since that opening game against Florida State, Alabama has beaten University of Louisiana Monroe and Wisconsin. The game against UL Monroe was a 73-0 drubbing where the team took out some of the frustration from the previous week. Last game against Wisconsin, they were able to get a 24-point win. They jumped out to a 21-0 lead before halftime, and extended it to 28-0 shortly thereafter. Quarterback Ty Simpson has been very good for the team, completing almost 72% of passes. He also has dropped in nine touchdown passes and no interceptions. The bigger concern for me is the running game of Alabama has done very little, getting just 371 yards on the ground through the three games. Alabama really needs to win this game in order to keep any hope of the SEC Championship alive, and probably even their playoff hopes.

Georgia hasn't been sitting back and relaxing to start their season either. They began the year with a game against Marshall and were able to destroy an inferior opponent. They coasted to a 45-7 victory before once again beating Austin Peavy the next week 28-6. In their most recent game, they had to take on Tennessee. That game, which took place in Tennessee, saw Georgia go into overtime and take the game 44-41. This was a pretty close game for much of it. Tennessee jumped out to a big lead to start the game, but the Bulldogs climbed back into it, going into halftime down 17-21. Georgia took their first lead early in the fourth when they hit a field goal to take a 30-28 lead. A late touchdown gave them the tie, sending the game into overtime. As usual, the defense, their calling card, held the Volunteers to a field goal, and the offense ran one in for the win. The Bulldogs want to run the ball as much as possible, and I am not sure that the Crimson Tide can stop that. The question is if Gunner Stockton can get Georgia a touchdown with his arm when needed.

Given how Georgia looked against Tennessee in their matchup, it makes sense that you think the over would be a good look. I'd also not blame you for taking the points with Alabama. However, I think we are looking at this game a bit wrong. Alabama had plenty of time to prepare for Florida State, and they looked awful. Georgia has two weeks to prepare their defense and fix things. I think this game will come down to who can win in the trenches and I think there is a clear edge here for Georgia. Give me the Bulldogs to cover, and I think the game goes under the total.