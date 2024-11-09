Buffaloes Will Keep Rolling Against Red Raiders

Colorado vs. Texas Tech, 4:00 ET

It is fairly hard to believe how far we are into the College Football season. We are at that glorious time of the year where both football and basketball start to overlap. While Saturday still belongs to the pigskin, it is still great to have options to watch. Sports always provide you with just the right amount of drama. They get you invested in ways that you really didn't know were possible. The reward can be pure bliss or painful heartbreak. I'm hoping for some bliss after this game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

I'm not sure that a college football team in America has had more coverage than that of Colorado. Why are they so frequently brought up? Well, having a personality like Deion Sanders on your sideline is a big start. He is a walking soundbite, a flashy person in general, and woven deep into the fabric of football. It also helps that Sanders has arguably the best player in College Football with Travis Hunter. The two-way superstar continues to make highlight plays and be involved in everything on the field. Their quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, also the coach's son, is putting together a very good campaign with 220 completions in 300 attempts, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Over their past five games, Colorado is 4-1, with their lone loss coming at home against Kansas State. In that game, they lost 31-28. Colorado came back to take the lead, but they gave up the winning score with about two minutes left in the game. It was a respectable loss for the Buffaloes. The other four games saw Colorado win with relative ease, with the exception of an overtime victory over Baylor.

Texas Tech doesn't have the media hype or attention of Colorado, but they have quietly put together a really nice year. On the season, they are 6-3 with a 4-2 conference record. The Red Raiders compare fairly well in terms of quarterbacks, with Behren Morton under center. Morton has thrown for 2,300 yards to go with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. One thing that the Red Raiders do a bit better than Colorado is run the ball. Or, at least they only real have one primary ball carrier. Tahj Brooks has racked up 1,047 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. Over the past five games, Texas Tech as suffered their two conference losses. They lost to Baylor, a team that took Colorado to overtime, and they lost to TCU by one point. This was a road loss, but I think Texas Tech is a significantly better team, so it was a rather disappointing loss.

If we go just by comparing the teams the two have played in common, we will see that Colorado has beaten the teams that Texas Tech has either struggled against or lost outright to. That isn't always a great indication of who will win a game between two teams because there are too many other factors to consider, but it is a decent start. What I really like though is Colorado to cover the spread in this one because they are playing good football. I won't say this team is destined for the College Football Playoffs or anything, but they've improved immensely over the past year and look legit. I think they will be too much for Texas Tech here and will back the -4.5 spread.