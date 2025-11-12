Buffalo Should Take Down One-Dimensional Central Michigan

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan, 7:00 ET

We are back with more football during the week. I know there are some people out there truly hankering for some football because they missed out on some primetime games as a result of the YouTube battle with ESPN. A quick rant about that - streaming services are worse than what we had with cable. Instead of one thing, now we have a login for everything and it is impossible to know where to stream anything (especially movies and tv shows). Then the merger or partnership for the sports network was blocked which ruined our one chance at having only one payment for streaming. In any case, this game should be accessible for a lot, and even if it isn't you can still bet on it and collect your cash later as Buffalo takes on Central Michigan.

Buffalo was my first team that really got me into MACtion. The Bulls had a variety of running backs and they were racking up points. I absolutely loved watching their offense and it was what got me really into the conference. Although all of these teams are Division 1 teams, they just seem like they are a step below those in the Big 10, Big 12, and SEC. I think based on the performances against those top tier conferences, that's not really an insult, but more of an accurate statement. In any case the Buffalo Bulls are 5-4 for the season, but they are 4-1 in conference. Their losses this season were to Minnesota, Troy, UConn, and Akron. Their loss to Akron was a bit surprising given that Buffalo was at home and that Akron is not a very good team. Buffalo has been pretty good on the road this season with three wins in four attempts. Buffalo will attack you on both the ground and through the air which gives them an advantage because it keeps the opposing defense guessing.

Central Michigan has put together a solid season as well with the same overall record as Buffalo. However, Buffalo is in second within the MAC and Central Michigan has two losses in their conference, putting them a bit lower in the standings. Their two conference losses both came on the road, so perhaps they just can't close games out as a visitor. At home, they've gone 3-0 and it seems like their defense gets a big boost considering they have allowed just 36 total points in the three games. The biggest issue that I see with the Chippewas is their passing game. Joe Labas, their quarterback, is completing almost 80% of passes this season, but he has a total of 1,066 passing yards. His season high in attempts is 21. For a lot of teams, 21 attempts would be the floor. They have 400 rushing attempts and 152 passing attempts total for the year. I suppose it works, so maybe I shouldn't be too hard on them, but being one-dimensional is hard to win football games, usually.

The Buffalo defense is allowing 139.3 rushing yards to opponents on average through nine games. They are only allowing about three yards per carry as well. We know what Central Michigan is going to want to do in this game, but the gameplan for Buffalo should be a lot more open. I'm going to play the Bulls here to take the win. I suppose taking the +2.5 would be a smarter and safer play, but I think Buffalo is the better team and should be able to prevent some of the Central Michigan rushing attack.