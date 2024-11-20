Buffalo Can't Stop Anyone But That's What We Want

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan, 7:00 ET

You know, Saturday brings a ton of attention to college football - the day is dominated by it, so I get it. However, the rest of the week, there are college football games, and they are among some of my favorites. The MAC conference plays basically Tuesday through Thursday and gives us what feels like high school football games. Tonight we get Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan and have a chance to take a win home on this one.

Buffalo comes into the game with a 6-4 record and they have played rather well in conference games. Both of those losses have come in the past four games as they fell to Western Michigan and Ohio. Western Michigan was a bit of a surprise as they dropped that game 48-41. Obviously, with all of the points, it was exciting, but they gave up a stretch of 21 unanswered points in the second quarter which did them in. Both teams lost a fumble, and there were no interceptions thrown, it was just a stretch of inefficiency from Buffalo and inability to get a stop. Buffalo's most recent game was eight days ago against Ball State. That game was another back-and-forth battle and Buffalo was able to get a stop when they needed in overtime. For the third time in four games they've scored at least 41 points. The offense has no struggle, but the defense can't seem to stop anyone.

Eastern Michigan has not had the same luck against MAC opponents as Buffalo has. Coming into this game, Eastern Michigan is 5-5 for the season and just 2-4 in conference, having lost three straight games. They lost to Akron, a team that has struggled most of the season, losing that game 25-21. Against Toledo, a team that has played well, but lost to Buffalo, they made it a close game with a 29-28 loss. Last week, they played Ohio, and were beaten 35-10, which is a similar result to what Buffalo had against Ohio. Eastern Michigan's offense has been fine, but not great over the past few games. They don't have the explosive play that Buffalo does, but they also aren't turning the ball over constantly.

Although Eastern Michigan doesn't have the best offense in the world, and they have stalled out at key moments in games, there is little to make me think that Buffalo will be able to consistently stop them. Buffalo is going to keep attacking as basically the only way for them to win is to continuously score and rack up points. Obviously you need more points than your opponent to win, but Buffalo's offense really is their driver. Back the over in this one.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024