Bucs And Texans Is Likely To Be A Grind

Buccaneers vs. Texans, 7:00 ET

It was a decent enough football weekend. The only major issue that I had was the Steelers crapping the bed. They played fine in the first half, but the second half was an abomination. Ultimately, the Seahawks came across country and took care of business. The Pittsburgh defense looks terrible, but we got the DK Metcalf Any Time Touchdown score, so it was still a profitable game for us. We look to replicate profitability here tonight in the first of two Monday Night Football games as the Buccaneers take on the Texans.

The Buccaneers didn't look amazing in their first game, but they were able to escape with a win. It is always tough when a team has to start the season with two consecutive games on the road. That's what Tampa Bay is tasked with here as they opened in Atlanta and now are heading to Houston. Against Atlanta, the Buccaneers escaped with a win. Baker Mayfield wasn't overly efficient, completing just over half of his passes, but he did find his receivers for three touchdown passes. Most of the hype was around rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka who hauled in four of six targets for two touchdowns and 67 yards. The Buccaneers led most of the game, until the fourth quarter where they allowed a rushing touchdown to Michael Penix Jr. At that point, the team needed to answer, and instead of getting a game-tying field goal, Mayfield found Egbuka in the endzone. Tampa's defense was good enough in this one, but they did allow 358 yards to the Falcons, with most of it coming through the air. Considering Houston's offense is a bit in disarray, the defense might be good enough.

Houston is one of those teams that is elite on one side, but not quite there on the other. The Texans defense might be the best in the entire league. They are stacked and will make it very difficult on any opponent to run up a score. However, the offense, specifically their line, is so bad that even 14 points might beat them in certain games. Look at last week's matchup where the Texans lost to the Rams. The final score was 14-9, and it isn't like the Rams defense is top notch - yesterday, Tennessee had very little trouble against them. The Texans were just 2-of-9 on third down conversion attempts last week. They were fairly even against the Rams in terms of total plays and yardage, but couldn't find a way into the endzone. I'd imagine that Nico Collins will be a bit more involved. Dalton Schultz and Collins led the team in targets at five each, and a lot of guys were involved in the passing game, but it wasn't significant. I do expect a bit more space to be opened here agains the Buccaneers.

The reality of this one is that the Texans offense can't be much worse than they were last week. I'd expect Nick Chubb to have a decent game - he did look pretty solid against the Rams. I would also expect that the Texans defense will cause some fits for the Buccaneers. This game already lost some on the total, but I expect it to be a lower - scoring game again. I'm going to back the under 42.5 tonight. I also really like the six way result of Tampa scoring a field goal first as the first score of the game at +300.