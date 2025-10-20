Bucs Getting A Bit Disrespected By This Line

Buccaneers vs. Lions, 7:00 ET

We often search for parity in the world of sports. Sure, there are dominant teams and dynasties that we admire, but we typically are looking for games where anything can happen. We hope that the underdog can pull off the upset. We search for those moments that seem almost improbable. There are rare feats where the little guy gets the big moment. And, of course, there are moments when the Golaith wins. Ultimately, we just want entertainment, and I honestly can't think of something that will be more entertaining than the Buccaneers and Lions game on Monday Night Football.

The Buccaneers are the lone one-loss team in the National Football Conference. Is that remarkable? Probably only because I don't think most would've expected that to be the case. And, sure, before you come at me, the Packers are also a one-loss team, but they do have that stink mark of a tie on their record. I'll be the first to claim that Tampa has been more lucky than great, though. They looked good against the Jets, but easily could've lost that game. They looked good against the Falcons, but also could've choked it away. They needed a comeback against the Texans. They needed a comeback against the Seahawks. The Eagles game saw them have a comeback, but ultimately fall short. This isn't a team with a ton of room for error and right now, they are making it all work. Perhaps, to their credit, we should also look at how successful they have been given their key injuries. Bucky Irving, dynamic and starting running back, has miss multiple games. Mike Evans, a hall of fame talent and Baker Mayfield's usual favorite target, has missed multiple games. Chris Godwin, missed multiple games. Now, their right guard Luke Haggard is out, Evans and Emeka Egbuka are questionable. Irving and Godwin remain out. Eventually, these injuries pile up, and the Buccaneers have struggled against bad teams, how will they do on the road against a good one?

The Lions are coming off of a loss. I'm sure most people will probably think that the loss should be attributed to the phantom overturn from the game. In reality that could've set the game in a completely different motion, but the Chiefs also looked really good in that game. I just alluded to the fact that the Buccaneers have struggled against bad teams. The Lions have crushed bad teams, but struggled against the good ones. If we assume the Packers and Chiefs are good teams, their offense has scored 30 points in those two games. Against the Bears (who might be good-ish), Ravens, Browns, and Burrow-less Bengals, they scored at least 34 points in each game. I'm not blaming them, they have to play who is on their schedule, and they have to take care of business. They do against bad teams. The concern here is that the Buccaneers are actually a good squad.

The Buccaneers and Lions are both in the bottom third of the league in terms of points allowed. The Lions are allowing 23.7 per game, an the Buccaneers are 25.2. The Buccaneers are good at stopping the run, which is a strength of the Lions. The Lions are better at stopping the pass than Tampa, but they aren't quite great at either. I think a lot of people are going to play the over and hope the explosive offenses do their jobs. It is certainly possible, but I think a better look here is to take the points with Tampa. Even when Tampa loses, they've at least been competing. The Lions haven't looked great against a good team yet, I think that continues here. Give me the 6.5 with Tampa.