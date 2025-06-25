Brutal Season For Gallen Could Be Reversed Today

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox, 2:10 ET

The only description I can provide for my pick yesterday is this: brutal. The two pitchers that had an ideal scenario and situation both sputtered. The reigning Cy Young still captured the victory, but he gave up four runs in the first two innings. The other starter had allowed four earned runs on the road all season, and yesterday he allowed seven. This was the first multi-unit loss that I've suffered this season, but unfortunatel,y we were nearing the end of June and I haven't gotten to where I need to be for a groove in this season. Let's see if I can get it on track as the Diamondbacks and White Sox.

The Diamondbacks season is starting to slowly turn around. I suppose they've been in this same situation a few times now with them fluctuating between above and below .500. They are currently above and maybe it is just a soft spot in the schedule. There really is no secret to why the team has struggled this season. Their pitching just hasn't been up to snuff. Collectively the team ERA is almost at five runs per game. The offense has been just as productive as the past two years, but this season the pitching has not carried their weight. One guy whose name is floating around the trade rumors is today's starter Zac Gallen. Gallen was one of the better pitchers for the past two years and could certainly be a difference maker if he regains his form. The problem is that he is 5-8 with a 5.60 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP. So it isn't even like he is missing bats and having bad luck, they are hitting him and he is walking guys which justifies the ERA. He has allowed at least four earned runs in seven of his last eight starts. White Sox hitters have little experience against Gallen, and are just 4-for-22.

The White Sox season wasn't one that was ever really going to turn around. You really don't go from the worst team in baseball to one of the better ones the next season. They are improving, and their young talent is getting a chance to play, which is important. I think there is great value in getting young guys experience at this level. The issue is that the losing also can take a major toll on the players and they can get used to playing losing baseball. That's more of an organizational issue to address, though. Sean Burke is taking the ball today for the White Sox, and he is 3-7 with a 4.50 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP. He has been better at home this season, and just threw a nice game against the Cardinals in his last outing. You could actually argue that he has been the better pitcher than Gallen this year.

The Diamondbacks are hot at the moment and have won four of their past five games. The White Sox have scored a total of one run in this series. Even a bad team should be able to hit the Diamondbacks pitching. I think Arizona's offense stays hot enough in this one. I do think the White Sox will score as well, but I don't think this will be a close game and the Diamondbacks will win on the run line for the third straight game.