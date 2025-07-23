Brewers And Mariners Pitching Will Shine This Afternoon

Brewers vs. Mariners, 3:40 ET

There are roughly 60 games remaining for the MLB season, and for the first 100, they didn't go exactly as planned. At least not for me anyway. Baseball has been one of the best sports for me for years, but this year has been much more similar to how a lot of teams are playing this year: teetering above and below .500, no sustained winning streaks. I've lost my past four games on the diamond and need to turn it around immediately. Let's look to replicate one of the hottest teams in baseball, the Brewers, as they take on the Mariners, wrapping up the series.

The Brewers just had their winning streak snapped yesterday with a loss to the Mariners. Was it an embarrassing loss? Not at all, it was a 1-0 loss. I was a day early on my prediction of their streak ending. Now, they fight to try and salvage the series in this final Game 3. The team isn't loaded with a ton of big name players and has actually lost more talent than they've gained in the past few years. Still, they have Christian Yelich leading the way in RBIs and Home Runs. They have a great young pitcher that was recently called up and has made waves - already making an All-Star team. Today they send out Quinn Priester, another young pitcher who has really found himself in Milwaukee. He came over before the season began from Boston, and has turned in an 8-2 record with a 3.33 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP. There is still some room for improvement, but this was what was expected when he was selected a few years ago in the first round of the MLB Draft. Priester has been relatively consistent, too. He has allowed four or more earned runs in just three of his starts this year, and two or fewer in 13, including his two most recent outings. Between him, the Miz, and Freddy Peralta, they could be a great combination for the Brewers now, in the playoffs, and for a few years.

The Mariners somewhat remind me of Milwaukee. This is a team that has traded for talent, though, and is probably looking to add more soon. They have Cal Raleigh who is leading the Majors in homers, and they have bolstered their offense from the embarrassment that was last season. Their pitching staff has performed worse than last year, but is still very respectable. Today they are sending out Luis Castillo to the mound. Castillo is the true veteran of the rotation and has been very good for them since coming over years ago from Cincinnati. Castillo is 7-5 for the year with a 3.21 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP. He has struck out 100 hitters over 115 innings, but has also allowed 103 hits and 36 walks. He has done his best work this season at home, boasting a 2.06 ERA at home. Castillo hasn't allowed a run in each of his past two home starts, covering 13.2 innings. Mariners hitters haven't had much luck against Castillo, hitting just 13 hits in 73 at-bats.

I don't like giving out too many plays that are extremely juicy. No one wants to read an article that has a play on something that is -160 or more. So, my own restrictions do prevent me from giving out certain looks that are good, but I'm making a slight bend to my rule. With these two starters on the mound, I'm backing the under 4.5 first five at -145. Normally I don't go over -135, but I think this is the correct look. After losing a play due to bullpens yesterday, I'm going to look at more first five plays, and this seems like a good one. I don't hate the under 3.5 at +120 either.